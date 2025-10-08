Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Johnathan W. Loudenslager and Halie M. G. Spencer, both of Post Falls.

Elliot J. Rushing, of Spokane, and Emmalynn D. Kruse, of Spokane Valley.

Collin D. Schroeder and Carmen R. Jorge, both of Spokane Valley.

Dylen L. McCalister and Myla B. Emory, both of Spokane.

Douglas E. Ventura Ramos, of Spokane, and Vilma O. Acevedo, of St. Jerome, Canada.

Kyle D. Metcalfe and Jennifer C. Jones, both of Spanaway, Wash.

Chavis M. Stephenson, of Call, Tex., and Elyana R. Woods, of Lake Charles, La.

Matthew W. Bryant and Victoria M. Turan, both of Cheney.

Caleb R. Cruze and Olivia V. Petruski, both of Spokane.

Jess W. A. Valleau, of Edmonton, Canada, and Melissa Stipek, of Spokane.

Milden J. Bejang and Sierra C. Villarreal, both of Spokane.

Garrett T. Micklich, of Spokane, and Matti M. Wickham, of Spokane Valley.

Duncan C. Waite and Eloise A. Giordano, both of Spokane.

Dustin M. Jacobs and Emilie B. Hutyler, both of Spokane.

Hunter D. Dryden and Rebecca G. Bower, both of Spokane.

Mark A. Decubellis and Mary A. Tribaco, both of Spokane Valley.

Kenneth K. Malone and Lexie N. Primm, both of Spokane.

James R. Smith and Jessica A. Freeman, both of Spokane.

Carter J. Johnson and Elizabeth R. Resseman King, both of Spokane.

Hayden R. Holmquist and Jordan S. Williams, both of Mead.

Parker J. Bradstreet and Rachael R. Annonen, both of Spokane.

Sadan J. Guerrero and Selena G. Brito, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Parthenon Building Rentals LLC v. Robert L. Bingham and Anjanette T. Bingham, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Langford, Trevion and Girvin, Korijoe

Hayford, Norris R. and Melissa M.

Fumagalli Valladares, Jose and Akins, Karen E.

McGilvray, Tawnya K. and Douglas S.

Peone, Josephine D. L. L. and Grey J.

Crofts, Cori and Brett M.

Jackson, Jeremy M. and Emily A.

Shellman, Holly R. and Kurtis M.

Muniz-Silva, Karla C. and Edgar M.

Stevens, Tyler A. and Stickney, Aubrey V.

Hising, Deidra L. and Jesse D. G.

Ruhter, Rebekah L. and Jonah A.

Tudor, Tiffany K. and Chanchola, Armando

Blanchette, Janelle and Christie, Matthew

Berglund, Sarah and Mason

Olsen, Jorden J. and Gailin T.

Holt, Zachary C. and Marion, Megan K.

Lasher, Amy L. and Curtis A.

O’Neill, Kalen S. and Benjamin D.

Birdsill, Kiersten and Shane T.

Gordeyev, Yana L. and Roman V.

Loukkola, Leslie and Kaufman, James

Vanslyke, Brenda J. and May, James

Kusmirek, Stephanie J. and Nicolas D.

Durning, Kathleen and James

Achaga, Gloria and Lugado, Sammy

Baker, Jackeline S. and Lyle D.

Green, Sarah M. and Brandon L.

Butori, Michael J. and Tina R. J.

Smith, Madeline A. and Hewey, Liam F.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

James T. Cardon, 33; $15 restitution, 75 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault, two counts of tampering with a witness and eight counts of order violation.

David M. Cruz, 47; $7,000 restitution, 137 months in prison, after pleading guilty to five counts of first-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and first-degree voyeurism.

Barbara Lake, 58; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Saxxon T. McKinney, 26; 16 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person and four counts of second-degree identity theft.

Aryan D. Wiegand-Hixson, 31; $346.62 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, second-degree organized retail theft and second-degree burglary.

Ronald Davis, also known as Donald E. Davis, 80; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Scott Fought, also Scott D. Fought, 36; 27 days in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Jesus M. Guerena, 43; 28 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Tracey Gingrich, 38; 98 days in jail with credit given for 98 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Heta K. Tauala, 55; 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after being found guilty of physical control amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Nathan A. Thompson, 41; 12 months in jail, 9.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Christopher Joiner, 43; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Julie M. McKay

John L. Jones, 40; 116 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft and vehicular homicide.

Takao R. Bay, 28; 33 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree rendering criminal assistance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dakota A. Boyd, 36; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jeremiah L. Delotta, 24; 45 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Stephanie L. Ehlert, 56; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Scot D. Fought, 36; two days in jail, third-degree theft.

Michael T. Gaze, 43; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, hit and run of an attended vehicle, driving while intoxicated and physical control.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Adrian N. Hanson, 34; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Pablo M. Gomez, 44; 30 days in jail, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Alexander C. McCann, 24; eight days in jail, resisting arrest.

Justice E. Michelle, 20; 40 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and making a false statement to a public servant.

Nephat G. Nduati, 38; three days in jail converted to six days of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Austin T. Prouty, 29; 22 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Mikah S. Quinn, 34; 14 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Shandi L. Rathbun, 35; 13 days in jail, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Aymen O. Saadoon, 22; $100 fine, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Aramis J. Turner, 38; 90 days in jail, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Nicholas R. Walters, 29; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Robert W. Swindle, 56; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Isabelle C. Watters, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

David S. Swecker, 54; 184 days in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.

Thomas G. Parker, 31; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Shandi L. Rathbun, 35; 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

William T. Rotter, 32; 250 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and physical control.

Mark A. Warne, 45; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, third-degree possession of stolen property.

Parker M. Zappone, 25; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Tyler R. Jones, 40; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nicholas W. Moore, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.