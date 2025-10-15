Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Seth J. Bondahl and Nicole C. Hickenbotham, both of Spokane.

Christopher R. Ennis and Karley L. Strobel, both of Spokane.

Aman D. Rawat and Tayyaba Mazhar, both of Spokane.

Harold S. Watkins, of Liberty Lake, and Dawn G. Graybeal, of Spokane.

Sheve M. Warfield and Taylor V. M. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Lang and Britni L. Riley, both of Spokane Valley.

Rhett R. Redshaw and Jordan J. Crowder, both of Spokane.

Anthony B. Allen and Julie A. Purcell, both of Spokane Valley.

David N. Kiarie and Janet Bosire, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Matthew Cochran v. Carissa Carter, restitution of premises.

Angela Saw v. William Bowles, et al., restitution of premises.

Eloika Pines LLC v. Sean Grier, et al., restitution of premises.

Seattle Apartment Managers LLC v. Vanessa A. Wynne, restitution of premises.

Robert W. Schnelle v. Air Control Heating and A/C Inc. and Swiss RE Corporate Solutions America Insurance Corporation, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lanier, Amanda J. and Peter G.

Bays, Lindsey L. and Huang, Xin

Giordana, Brent C. and Skye L.

Leclair, Linda and Steven

Linder, Marie E. and Conrad, Michael W.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Michael Hiatt, 32; $821.94 restitution, four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, after being found guilty of second-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brayden A. A. Garza, 20; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Bjorn K. Gissler, 31; five days in jail converted to four days of community service, two counts protection order violation.

Michael R. Grant, 62; 29 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jesus M. Guerena, 43; 14 days in jail, protection order violation, interfering with reporting domestic violence and third-degree theft.

Ruben Guzman, 18; 25 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and protection order violation.

Troy L. Vaughn, 42; 28 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Scot Naslund, 69; 11 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Gared T. Tilch, 36; 13 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Joshua S. Vieira, 37; 90 days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Kenneth A. Bicknell, 29; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew A. Moshan, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Haylie A. Acker, 28; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and hit-and-run of an unattended vehicle.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Zoee L. Johnson, 41; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Terrance Kelley, 54; eight hours of community service, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Lee W. Speaks, 33; 15 days in jail with credit given for six days served, reckless driving.

Holly K. Wise, 40; 10 days of electronic home monitoring, physical control.