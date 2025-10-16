Scott Simms and Chris Robinson: A critical moment for the Columbia River Treaty

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

By Scott Simms and Chris Robinson

More than 60 years after its implementation, the Columbia River Treaty remains a foundational element of U.S. and Canada relations in the Pacific Northwest. Throughout its history, the impact of the treaty has been far-reaching, affecting nearly every community in the region, through electricity rates for residents and businesses, as well as vital flood protection.

In 2018, the United States and Canada began formal negotiations to modernize the treaty, which governs the allocation of hydropower generation and supports flood risk management of the Columbia River. These negotiations culminated in an Agreement in Principle in July 2024, just ahead of the September expiration of the flood control provisions in the original treaty.

While the AIP has not been ratified, the interim agreement has brought some relief to Northwest electrical ratepaying customers and ensured the region has critical flood risk management provisions in place until September 2027. Based on this timeline there is a growing need for additional clarity and progress.

Most immediately, a critical component of the interim agreement will be appropriations for pre-planned flood risk storage. The next portion of funding must be included in Congress’ 2026 Energy and Water Appropriations Bill. This funding will help ensure flood control from Canadian projects to protect against downstream flooding in the United States.

On the power side, load forecasts indicate that the Pacific Northwest could face up to a 30% increase in electricity demand over the next decade, driven by population growth, electrification and industrial development. Every megawatt counts, especially those provided by the Northwest’s reliable baseload hydropower system. As energy challenges grow more complex, the United States and Canada should renew negotiations to finalize an amended treaty that reflects updated benefits and obligations, offers greater transparency, and can be submitted to Congress for ratification.

By ensuring fair and equitable power provisions are included in any modernization efforts, the Columbia River Treaty can be a key tool to ensuring the United States can meet this growing demand reliably and affordably, without compromising climate objectives or public safety.

On behalf of the Columbia River Treaty Power Group, we appreciate the work and leadership of the Northwest congressional delegation, which helped secure an interim agreement. As we recently passed another anniversary of the historic agreement’s implementation, we remain committed to working alongside the delegation to finalize the details. Doing so will ensure the Columbia River’s hydro system remains a vital part of the region’s energy infrastructure, helping it thrive and maintain its role as the backbone of energy generation.

Scott Simms, of White Salmon, Washington, is CEO and executive director of the Public Power Council. Chris Robinson, of West Seattle, is general manager of Tacoma Power. Together they serves as co-chairs of the Columbia River Treaty Power Group.