Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Marco A. Castellanos Aguilar and Genesis P. Cardenas, both of Spokane.

Sufyan S. Sayed and Savannah M. A. Knox, both of Spokane.

Rickey A. Hartman and Katrena L. Culver, both of Spokane.

Connor R. Koker and Sofia M. Pizzillo, both of Spokane.

Austin R. Benson and Alana M. Harding, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Owen L. Nelson and Alexis M. Traaen, both of Chattaroy.

Landen K. Butterfield and Shannon M. Edwards, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Dennis and Jasmine M. Barnes, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey A. Hill and Candra T. Cady, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Janna Watkins-Blunn and Braad Blunn v. Daniel Arai and Janet S. Chuen-Arai, complaint for damages.

Stoneway Electric Supply Co. v. Ameriwest Electric Corp., James D. Zupkus, Jr., Federated Mutual Insurance Co. and United Fire and Casualty Co., complaint.

Bryon Au v. Kelsey Tallman, complaint.

Headway Capital LLC v. Kelsey Turner, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sarensen, James P., Jr. and Shenyer, Kayla M.

Moeller, Sara M. and Vernon E.

Berlinger, Mimi G. and Shawn A.

King, Tiona R. and William E.

Sall, Steven J. and Denton-Sall, Dana D.

Sonsalla, Brian D. and Sullivan, Catherine L.

Smit, Karina L. and Scott J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Whispper D. Herman, 25; 82 days in jail with credit given for 82 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Heather E. Maravilla. 39; nine days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Nathan D. Reed, 37; 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jason H. Bosch, 50; 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Autumn Petty, 37; 199 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Teffery T. Karben, 25; 12 months and one day in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Kanelson Jibaiur, 45; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Colton M. Hite, 29; five months in jail, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and unlawful imprisonment.

Deshone M. Porter, 31; 33 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Cody J. Brennan, 34; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Nathan Vanwert, 24; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jonathan J. Anderson, 49; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without a license.