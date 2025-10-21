Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Tsiribko, of Newman Lake, and Angela V. Khmaruk, of Spokane Valley.

Cedric D. Bradley and Osha L. Hawthorne, both of Spokane.

John E. Stone and Tiffanie L. Rampley, both of Spokane.

Oleksandr O. Symynenko and Alina V. Zhadan, both of Cheney.

Patrick D. Salerno and Melany A. Gadbois, both of Spokane.

Skyler A. Pierce and Kadianna S. Tomaras, both of Spokane.

John E. Coy and Darcie E. Ellis, both of Cheney.

Aki N. C. Peterson, of Spokane Valley, and Mari Mori, of Lynchburg, Va.

Paul D. Birch and Kelle M. Hansen, both of Newport, Wash.

Alex C. C. Allsbrook and Lorin E. Montgomery, both of Spokane.

Dean M. Barnett and Hope W. Ogle, both of Spokane.

Payton R. Cartwright and Erica B. Stroud, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Blake Dehnel v. Davidson Hotel Co. LLC, complaint for damages.

Kaitlinne Tobiska v. Kathleen Herzog and N.A. Degerstrom Inc., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Boren, Jaimee M. and Nicholas D.

Garst, Lilly R. and Luke M. F.

Payton, Jennifer E. and Broadnax, Kevin A., Jr.

Wengeler, Alexandra B. and Lance A.

Vieira, Joshua and Correia, Kayla R.

Ehrhardt, Mary and Dennis

Farmer, Corey and Acosta, Desiree

McDermid, Lila and Timothy M.

Hall, Makenzie and Jacob

Legal separations granted

Foss, Jacquie D. and Nathan P.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

John E. Cotton, 56; $1,000 restitution, 30 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes and first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Jeremy J. Brown, 37; 12 months and a day in prison, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Hernandez Israel, also known as Israel Hernandez, 38; $15 restitution, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David J. Atwood, 43; 34 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jasmine I. Balthazar, 24; 34 days in jail, 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Daniel N. Cooley, 52; $350 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Richard Corrales, 37; 16 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Sandra L. Forsman, 48; $1,245 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of community service, reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Damyon R. Hamilton, 31; 15 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael W. Haugen, 60; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Demi N. Havermann, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Gabrielle K. A. Koller, 21; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Randall S. Macleod, 43; 184 days in jail converted to 180 days of electronic home monitoring.

Edris O. Morton, 46; one day in jail, indecent exposure.

Mache F. Osborne, 34; seven days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Boyd W. Plager, 70; $250 fine, first-degree negligent driving.

Deshone M. Porter, 31; 75 days in jail, two counts of harassment.

Alexis R. Richardson, 28; $250 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Audi D. Seeling, 40; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree theft.

Darius D. Toussaint, 34; 20 days in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Murshid Wafa, 28; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Eric V. Willmann, 36; $500 fine, two days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Jason W. Zimmerman, 51; eight days in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Patrick Johnson

Nicole L. Eberhart, 35; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Roberta A. Doupe, 75; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Katie L. Garrett, 33; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, resisting arrest and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jaysen R. Kromm-Davis, 32; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler Z. King, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Darrin R. Larson, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.