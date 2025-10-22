Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Claretta K. Kernlyons and Jane M. Kohls Chase, both of Spokane.

Leonard H. Walters and Brianna N. Connelly, both of Spokane.

Connor J. E. Clark and Sarah A. Hobbs, both of Spokane Valley.

Marquis A. Chambers and Ajna V. Hoyt, both of Spokane.

Theodore R. Schuetz, of Kittitas, Wash., and Salix M. Hansen, of Post Falls.

Graham M. Gustafson and Zoey M. Deleon, both of Spokane.

Justin S. Garland and Alicia A. Hulse, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Guadalupe Cloud, restitution of premises.

David Cummings v. Cheri Delacruz, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane v. Anastasjia Hernandez, restitution of premises.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Richard Wilburn, II, restitution of premises.

Village Apartments Limited Partnership v. Kristina Martin, restitution of premises.

Jon Adams v. Kaycee Wayne, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village Phase II LLC v. Michael S. Rennie, et al., restitution of premises.

East Magnesium Properties LLC v. Cameron Knowlton, et al., restitution of premises.

Village Square Apartments LLC v. Florence Barcellos, restitution of premises.

Iron Bridge QOZB LLC v. Richard Breese, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Jessica S. Witkins, restitution of premises.

Fr Bach II Housing LLC v. John Treece, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Michael Hawthorn, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Lynn Lokboj, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Michelle Etten, restitution of premises.

Maria Manfred v. Joshua Cope, et al., restitution of premises.

GIIC LLC v. John Garrett, et al., restitution of premises.

Siteone Landscape Supply LLC v. Eller Corporation, complaint.

Western National Mutal Insurance Co. v. Vietzke Excavating Co., complaint.

Jereese Willis v. Leonid Litoshyk, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jordan, Jeffrey A. and Miessen, Julie

Blunt, Kristina M. and Gordon W.

Fleming, Serina B. and Prussack, Dana G.

Hayes, Brooklyn R. and Anthony D.

Thomas, Elizabeth S. and Joseph E.

Hasler, Andrew and Wright, Dorsilene

Salyer, Tyler D. and Amy M.

Smith, Amber and Marks, Daniel

King, Genesis and Allen, Ellis

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Billy R. Olson, 37; 30 months in prison, 30 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree cheating, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance as a prisoner.

Guillermo Gutierrez-Ortiz, 32; 110 days in jail with credit given for 110 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft, third-degree possession of stolen property, residential burglary, first-degree malicious mischief and two counts of third-degree assault.

Cameron Harmon-Dean, also known as Camron J. Dean, 36; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission, second-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.

Jina Comto, 33; 12 months and a day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Clifford A. Grout Jr., 37; $15 restitution, 35 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Daizha C. C. Banks, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Isaiah M. Chavis, 23; 36 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Joseph M. Picanso, 43; one day in jail, third-degree malicious mischief.

Leon S. Rattler, 43; four days in jail, protection order violation.

Jaime G. Rettinghouse, 37; one day in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michael D. Sasser, 36; three days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kyle J. Peterson, 21; $250 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Wahker L. Stout, 23; $250 fine, 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew W. Yoakum, $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Bryan H. Morales, 46; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and reckless driving.

Samantha M. Mossuto, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, second-degree driving while a suspended license amended to third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Michael D. Lawrence, 21; 90 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Isaak A. Clark, 23; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Skylar D. Anderson, 32; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Marcus M. Coty, 55; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, reckless driving.