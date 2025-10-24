Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jonathan M. C. Clancy and Hannah L. Quantrille, both of Spokane.

Kenneth W. Dony and Rosaliminda M. Gonzalez, both of Spokane.

Prince P. Kirenga and Tadiwa V. Zingoni, both of Spokane.

Zachariah Daehn and Kaitlin N. Fogelson, both of Spokane.

Jacob J. Moniz, of Delta Junction, Alaska, and Maria C. Haxton, of Tekoa, Wash.

Austin L. Randolph and Shanna A. Simons, both of Four Lakes.

Jacob L. Pietz and Kristen M. Veselka, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dawn DePriest v. Washington State University, complaint and demand for jury trial.

Harmony Lee v. Fidelity Transport Inc., jury trial requested.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Johnson, Kalila W. M. and Tobias D.

Johnston, Mark A. B. and Dena C.

Lefave, Nichols J. and Vaughan, James A.

Uhl, Bryce M. and Amy L.

Salata, Sara J. and Daniel T.

Sibert, Emily N. and Michael A.

Sunseri, Leisa L. and David J.

Lorenzen, Victoria L. and Douglas J.

Lutz, Walter W., III and Kellie L.

Burrell, Elsie M. and Blaine R.

Goolie, Alexandria and Peterson, Nicholas

Vegele, Kathryn and David

Mondo, Aisha and Young, Jarmaine

Michaels, Raedena M. and John R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Samuel R. Pernell, 69; 20 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance.

Bennie L. Carson, 44; 55 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree possession of stolen property, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Anthony E. McNeal, 30; $15 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and harassment with threat to harm.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Brayson D. Rosales, 26; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree domestic assault and unlawful domestic imprisonment.

Shenna K. Autrey, also known as Shenna K. Broadsword and Shenna K. Jordan, 51; two months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault.

Elizabeth A. Duval, 36; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and harassment.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kenneth R. Alvarez, 58; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child assault and fourth-degree sexually motivated assault.

Robert J. Moretti, 21; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault and harassment.

John C. Primero, 52; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to unlawful domestic imprisonment, domestic residential burglary, second-degree domestic assault, harassment and violation order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Caleb S. Arnett, 46; five days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jose R. Bravo, 32; 48 days in jail, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Sheena E. Brazington, 40; 30 days in jail, lewd conduct and third-degree theft.

Johnathan B. Carswell, 38; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Arthur C. Cooke, 53; $500 fine, four days in jail, sexually motivated indecent exposure and lewd conduct.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Nathan A. Thomason, 41; 44 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Patricia L. Cheyne, 56; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jesse L. Collins-Brunn, 19; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Christopher J. Francois, 36; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Louis Mendez, 40; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Cody C. Norris, 34; $500 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.