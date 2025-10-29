Movie review: Animated flick ‘Stitch Head’ a charming spookfest for kids

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

Guillermo del Toro isn’t the only filmmaker with a take on Mary Shelley’s classic Frankenstein’s monster tale this Halloween season. Enter “Stitch Head,” an animated film from British animation studio Aniventure, written and directed by Steve Hudson, adapted from the Guy Bass graphic novel.

Del Toro’s “Frankenstein” may be the most faithful and frightening adaptation of Shelley’s book, but “Stitch Head” proves that there are lessons of all kinds – and for all ages – to be wrung from that text. It’s actually quite remarkable, the social commentary that Hudson elicits from this charming, but slight, spookfest for kids.

Welcome to the village of Grubber Nubbin, where a traveling circus freak show is finding no purchase with the locals, who know that the real terrors reside in Castle Grotteskew up the road. There, an eccentric Professor (Rob Brydon) has animated so many monsters and creatures, he’s filled up a whole dormitory.

Enter Stitch Head (Asa Butterfield), the Professor’s melancholy assistant, who has been stitched together and animated by the Professor’s own hand. Stitch Head is an Igor-type, but his duties involve onboarding the new monsters, reading them the fine print about their condition, and showing an orientation film that cautions against rampages and advises the monsters to stay quiet and unseen, in order to avoid angry mobs.

Ergo, he’s the head boy and primary caretaker of a bunch of terrifying-looking sweetie pies, to whom he reads bedtime stories that underline the castle’s main message about staying out of sight and out of mind.

A cheery new addition, an enthusiastic cyclops dubbed Creature (Joel Fry), takes a shine to Stitch Head, his only friend, and has questions about his provenance that Stitch Head can’t answer. Stuck in his cold and lonely castle, Stitch Head has the same questions, and he yearns for connection, yearns to be seen, acknowledged.

Well, there’s this circus ringmaster, Fulbert Freakfinder (Seth Usdenov) who is simply dying to get in the castle and see for himself what’s inside. Soon, Stitch Head finds himself being seen – as the main attraction in the freak show.

“Stitch Head” follows the classic hero’s journey of a sheltered young person leaving their cloistered home for the first time, discovering something about themself, and returning home renewed in their own empowerment and sense of self. For Stitch Head, that means joining the circus.

If the neglectful Professor exploited Stitch Head for his labor and care, Freakfinder exploits him for similarly capitalistic aims – cold hard cash, in the form of ticket fare for the villagers to lay their eyes on Stitch Head’s visage in horror. Like many people of the modern era, our young hero mistakes celebrity for adoration, fandom for love. People see him, in the way he desires the Professor might, but it’s not for the right reasons, and Stitch Head can’t discern that yet.

But the devoted Creature sees Stitch Head for who he is, and is determined to save him and return back to the safety of the castle. Just when Stitch Head thinks that the seemingly inclusive freak show denizens might be his pals, he discovers they’re just an angry mob too, and the only answer is to embrace his own monstrousness along with his monster pals – to take up space and attention and make some noise.

Within this melancholy and morbid tale are some excellent lessons for kids about being themselves, accepting those who are different, and really seeing people for who they are. Plus, some anti-capitalist, pro-worker indoctrination never hurts.

“Stitch Head” is also a treat to behold, with some beautiful imagery of warm candlelight in the cold castle, inventive creature design and a lively style that incorporates familiar influences from old-fashioned circus and monster movies. Butterfield delivers a performance that is heartbreakingly tender, especially in Stitch Head’s friendship with the ebullient Creature, his total opposite.

This touching and somewhat grotesque story is the perfect gateway for younger kids to dabble in more spooky, Gothic content, as well as to take in the true lessons of Shelley’s original monster tale. With this under their belts, they’ll be gearing up for del Toro’s “Frankenstein” (and “Nightmare Alley”) in no time.