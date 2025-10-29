Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael K. Hommer and Rebecca A. Erlandsen, both of Spokane Valley.

Jevin A. Spurgin and Aspen R. Fontaine, both of Spokane.

Matthew M. Maddox and Montague J. Maddox, both of Spokane.

David L. Batt and Tracy L. Correll, both of Spokane.

Letian Jiao and Weining Su, both of Spokane.

Valdez D. Hilton and Mathlinda Majmeto, both of Spokane.

Demarco J. Ott and Amisa Kakonga, both of Airway Heights.

Trevor B. Shoemaker and Samantha D. Shoemaker, both of Spokane.

Bremner J. Buell and Sarah L. Chase, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Reece Segura, restitution of premises.

Carson Jones, et al. v. Mitchell Wright, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Morgan Means, restitution of premises.

Gullette Holdings LLC v. Austin Nye, restitution of premises.

Benjamin Boyd, et al. v. Providence St Joseph Health, et al., medical malpractice.

Holy Names Family Housing LLC v. Kerry Kingston, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Leslie Petty, restitution of premises.

Sonal LLC v. Kelly Houser, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Alfred La Peier, restitution of premises.

Performance Restoration Inc. v. Stacy Hammond, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Shaw, Leeann M. and Richard P.

Kunz, Lisa M. and Randal J., Jr.

Nelson, Kevin T. and Stacie E.

McCaughey, Darcy R. and Klay R.

Hayes, Laura M. and Michael C.

Browning, Emilie and Brant, Justyce

Byars, Joshua A. and Amber C.

Sprayberry, Ladina M. and Dennis R., Jr.

McFarlain, Melisa and John

Sheehan, Lisa M. and Kim P.

Deri, Jessica A. and Travis S.

Curry, Jenny and Harry

Taylor, Michelle and John

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shamil A. Blaidsdell, 30; $493.95 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree burglary and second-degree organized retail theft.

Tristan D. Beeman, 47; 66 months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Stephan A. Goodwin, 39; 18 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of property and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jonathan P. Perea, also known as Johnathan P. Perea, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Tysean D. Oliver, 22; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness.

James C. Hooper, 49; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Christopher J. Rider, 46; $981.90 restitution, 90 days in jail with credit given for 90 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Mark L. Williams, 47; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree organized retail theft with special circumstances.

Gustavo Banuelos-Gonzalez, 33; 17 months in prison, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Charles S. Walker, 53; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Lily M. Hayes, 22; five days in jail with credit given for two days served, driving while intoxicated.

Derek M. Hyatt, 36; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Hasnain S. Kadri, 34; eight hours of community service, reckless driving.

Shawn S. Lockamy, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, making a false statement to a public servant and third-degree theft.

Damian M. Madrigal, 34; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, operating a vehicle without a license and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Felix J. Hidalgo Escalona, 26; four hours of community service, hit-and-run of an attended vehicle.

Chase B. Holley, 36; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, indecent exposure.

Lebon McDowell, Jr., 61; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Larry J. Munyon, 61; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

James J. Nettleingham, 37; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Grigoriy A. Kharlamov, 48; 60 days of electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Austin B. Currey, 42; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, reckless driving.

Jerry L. Everett, III, 38; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Trevor J. Fant, 36; 208 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, reckless driving.

Nikita D. Gilbert, 34; two days in jail, reckless driving.