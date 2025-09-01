‘House of Cards’ star Robin Wright leaves U.S. for England

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

“House of Cards” star Robin Wright has left the U.S. for England.

Wright, who played ruthless first lady Claire Underwood in HBO’s “House of Cards,” was reluctant to talk politics in the interview published over the weekend, but said she loved the “freedom” of living in England.

“I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind,” she said.

According to the Southern California-raised Texas native, she found life in the U.S. to be fast, competitive and filled with often “panicked” people distracted by ambition. Not so with folks in England.

“They’re living,” according to Wright.

Wright has been largely working in the United Kingdom for the past couple years and renting properties, the Times reported. She’s currently working on Prime Video’s “The Girlfriend” in England. Wright, who’s been married three times including her 1996 wedding to actor Sean Penn, is also spending time overseas with her boyfriend Henry Smith, She describes him as “a good, decent adult.”

The U.S. has lost several celebrities to Europe in recent months.

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres and actor Portia de Rossi decided to move to England after President Donald Trump was elected for a second time in 2024. Comic Rosie O’Donnell made Ireland her new home when Trump came to office. British-born “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner told British Vogue in 2024 the 2022 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, coupled with U.S. women “being stripped of their rights” help cement her decision to return home.

Stars including Barbra Streisand, Cher and Lena Dunham all considered leaving the U.S. over politics, but decided to stick around, according to Business Insider.

Actors Richard Gere, Eva Longoria and Gabriel Macht also decided to live abroad in recent years for a wide variety of reasons.