Heloise 9/13

TITLE: Check out this two-in-one hint

Dear Heloise: Getting items out during the morning of a yard sale is difficult. This year, we are loading the items in the back of our SUV the day before, so in the morning, we can just back up the vehicle and unload it in front of our house. The lowered back gate can also serve as a table! Even a car with a regular trunk would serve well to move items out quickly.

And another travel tip: I always create a full itinerary that I print out. I include a contact, cellphone number, dates, flight numbers and times, and hotel contact information. If my luggage is lost, and the tags come off, a copy that is placed inside each piece of luggage helps get it to the correct destination! — Ellen Christy, via email

FRYING PAN HINT

Dear Heloise: This hint is from my husband. He always moves the frying pan to another burner on the stove once he’s done cooking. This way, if you forget to turn the burner off, you can see it and turn it off without burning a pot or a pan or causing potential fire. — Nancy, in Florissant, Missouri

KEEPING GUACAMOLE GREEN

Dear Heloise: In a recent column, I read about putting onion bits on top of guacamole to keep it from turning brown. A while back, I read to place the guacamole in the container, smooth over the top, and add a small layer of water to it. When it’s ready to use, drain the water and stir in the small amount that remains. It works perfectly and can be repeated with any leftover guacamole. — Judy Peterson, in Boerne, Texas

CLEANING LAMPSHADES

Dear Heloise: From one Debbie to another, a lint roller will not work on a pleated lampshade, but a clean paintbrush works great. I just step outside to clean mine so that no dust goes flying around in the house. — Debbie, in Ohio

GRANDMA SCAMS

Dear Heloise: When I received the “Grandma, I need money” telephone call, I knew right away that it was a scam as my grandma name is “Camera.” Having an unusual grandma name specific to you might save you from a scam. And if you receive such a call, never ask, “Is this so-and-so?” The scammer will then have a legitimate name to use during the next call. — J.A.G., in Tucson, Arizona

HIDING STRAPS

Dear Heloise: I highly recommend that women wear a camisole under a sheer blouse. It provides a clean line in the back and hides bra straps and hook closures, which are not attractive! — Carrie R., in San Antonio

I CAN SEE CLEARLY NOW

Dear Heloise: My co-worker and I had a disagreement, so my supervisor had us switch desks for the day. This gave us a totally new perspective on our work environment. This may not be practical for some offices, but it worked great for us. — Colleen N., in Ohio

PET PAL

Dear Heloise: This is Louie and Sam. Sam is on top of Louie, looking out the window. They are always lying together; they’re best buds. — Shari DeBoer, via email

Readers, to see Louie and Sam, as well as our other Pet Pals, go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a furry friend to share with our readers? Send a photo and a brief description to Heloise@Heloise.com. — Heloise

