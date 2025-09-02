On the Air
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: N.Y. Mets at Detroit or Miami at Washington MLB
4:35: Seattle at Tampa Bay Root
5 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Houston or Atlanta at Chi. Cubs MLB
Soccer, women
4 p.m.: CONCACAF: Vancouver at Washington CBS Sports
4 p.m.: USLS: Spokane at Brooklyn Peacock
Tennis
8:30 a.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
4 p.m.: U.S. Open ESPN
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Tampa Bay 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change