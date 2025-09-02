Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Garrett A. Bekemeyer and Jennifer L. Roman, both of Spokane.

Daniel C. Gamble and Katie J. Vienhage, both of Spokane.

Sean P. Flannery and Mia D. Ponte, both of Spokane.

Darrow L. Johnson and Dakota S. Redlightning Taylor, both of Spokane.

Nathan T. Fitzmaurice, of Athol, and Grace V. Doornink, of Spokane Valley.

Gracienne M. Gamboa and Maddison F. Thompson, both of Spokane.

Aaron N. Grant and Samantha B. Werme, both of Spokane.

Kian Daniels and Violetta N. Tarasyuk, both of Spokane.

Gift M. Timos and Jessica A. Piwetz, both of Fairchild Air Force Base.

Blaise K. Viloria, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Tatiyanna M. Taguas Savage, of Spokane.

Michael S. F. Bach and Abigail L. Bowen, both of Spokane.

Zachary M. Runolfson and Ava M. Von Ranson, both of Sedro Woolley, Wash.

Matthew R. Bichler and Chelsea L. Stringer, both of Greenacres.

Joshua A. Archer, of Spokane Valley, and Katelyn J. Hougen, of Spokane.

Christopher L. Bartels and Dianne K. Clarke, both of Cheney.

Austin R. Haverson and Aracely L. Perea Melero, both of Airway Heights.

Michael J. Gray and Jeff A. Ouradnik, both of San Antonio.

Tobias K. Kramer and Anwyn V. V. Anderberg, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kay, Shellie L. and Gregory R.

Gieri, Briana M. and William A.

Young, Megan and Scott D.

Blashill, Adam M. and Natalie L.

Smelik, Valeriy A. and Tatiana

Shumaker, Amber R. and Michael R.

Driftmeyer, Mary A. and Todd M.

Nelson, Jon P. and Alana R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Andrews S. Richardson, 37; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of second-degree assault.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Andrew Kline, 33; 46 days in jail with credit given for 46 days served, after pleading guilty to money laundering and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Cody D. Aubrey-Mishler, 47; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and unlawful camping on public property.

Paul D. Bishop, 35; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Alicia A. Chavez, 34; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon W. Gomez, 44; 60 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Frank D. Perez, 43; 28 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Louis L. Keys, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Michael R. Hackett, 34; 21 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tianna M. J. Kimball, 33; 26 days in jail, reckless driving.

Thomas M. Lewis, 35; 34 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Adam R. Miller, 35; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ashley N. Shaver, 30; 364 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Augustus K. Skelton, 25; 45 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.