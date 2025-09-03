Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Ilya I. Mitrofanov and Diana P. Nikolaychuk, both of Spokane.

Hunter M. Hurley, of Veradale, and Brenna V. Parker, of Spokane.

Gildardo Hernandez Torres and Norma R. Hernandez, both of Mead.

Kevin B. Ohusky and Rebecca M. Ellis, both of Spokane.

Jordan P. Thomas and Tara N. Drenski, both of Cheney.

Joshua P. Sevigny and Erin E. Vogt, both of Chicago.

Donisha L. Canton and Kianna D. D. Peone, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Neely and Tiffany G. Foley, both of Airway Heights.

William A. Nabors, of Montgomery, Texas, and Cassidy J. Crosswhite, of Spokane.

Travis L. Herrbach and Kianna T. Robb, both of Mead.

Edward M. Kleist and Gina B. Bartelli, both of Spokane.

Brayden J. Impecoven and Madison T. Hanson, both of Spokane.

Steven W. Hogeweide and Alexis J. Maples, both of Newman Lake.

Chad J. Haywood and Olivia K. Lawson, both of Hayden.

Chase E. Reineke and Kathryn A. Ness, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Vladislav V. Bogdan and Milana J. Gorbunov, both of Cheney.

Jeremy S. Faust and Melissa J. Gorbunov, both of Cheney.

Joshua S. McKinney, of Spokane Valley, and Hannah K. Paulsen, of Spokane.

Stephen M. Roys and Ashley A. Hopkins, both of Spokane.

Damon S. Hawes and Sara L. Quitugua, both of Spokane.

Isaac P. Jessen and Sadie M. McMurtrey, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Harlan D. Douglass Trust v. London Howell, restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Laytona Lasarte, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Amanda Strantz, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Kenneth Davis, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Michael S. Laherty, Sr., et al., restitution of premises.

MCC Management LLC v. Troy T. Shaw, restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Alexandra Snyder, restitution of premises.

Matthew Graham, et al. v. Britton Omel, et al., restitution of premises.

Autumn Smith, et al. v. Rodger Betschart, Jr., et al., wrongful death.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Malinovsky, Ryan A. and Jaurigue, Jennifer J.

Flemming, Deanna M. and Chandra L.

Plummer, Emily E. and Ngwaro, Raphael G.

Mahn, Shelly R. and Jonathan P.

Weaver, Syndey L. and Cameron M.

Cramer, Briana E. and Trevor L.

Bond, Crystal L. and Arthur E.

Dugger, Teresa A. and Brian L.

Stalcup, Robert P. and Sarah L.

Bornhoft, Christopher and Marianne

Boone, Hillary A. and Geoffrey L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Amber M. Vazquez, also known as Amber Vazquez, 37; 17 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Joshua M. Myers, 37; 105 days in jail, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Felicia E. Downard, 38; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Daniel Spring, also known as Daniel J. Spring, 32; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and order violation.

Travis McClenny, 43; $700 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault and failing to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Lenis R. Vasquez Amaya, 22; four months in jail with credit given for four months served, after pleading guilty to first-degree attempted theft and harassment.

Matthew D. Martin, 34; 24 months in prison, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Monica M. Boggess, 25; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jack R. Bourquin, 54; 49 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Zachary J. Hintta, 30; 73 days in jail, five counts of protection order violation.

Kacee L. Nalder, 41; 22 days in jail, protection order violation and unlawful camping on public property.

Yvonne M. Nelson, 38; 25 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Kevin D. Wright, 34; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Eh Ray, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bradlee L. Vigil-Cross, 23; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lance R. Stapleton, 42; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Brandon T. Voss, 41; 94 days in jail with credit given for 94 days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Bobbie J. Blair, 37; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail, 90 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Nason R. Fowler, 30; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Sophia M. Laksiouer, 23; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving while intoxicated.