It’s that time of year: Spokane County Fair opens this weekend

Vanilla Ice is performing at the fairgrounds on Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Tickets are cost between

A free jet ski show called Roaring Riptides is free to view at the fair this year.

The world’s largest rubber duck and her baby will be on display at the fair. The large duck is over more than 60 feet tall and her baby is 12 feet tall.

New rides – The dizzy dragon ride is the newest addition to the fair, along with the freefall ride, which is coming back to the fair returning after following a hiatus.

PRCA Rodeo – Sept. 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets can be purchased online for $11-$17.

Vanilla, ice, freshly squeezed milk. Mix-a-lot. Is this a milkshake recipe or the Spokane County fair?

On Wednesday, the fairgrounds in Spokane Valley were in construction mode, with booths, food vendor tents and fair rides being set up piece by piece. But by 11 a.m. Friday , the grounds will be bustling with crowds, chatter and the smell of fried food.

This year’s 10-day Spokane County Interstate Fair will have the usual displays of local farm animals and activities along with special musical guests, including Vanilla Ice and Sir Mix-a-Lot.

“I love the king corndog and everyone knows it,” said Erin Gurtel, the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center director.

Erin Gurtel’s been working as the fair and Expo Center’s director for six years, but this is her 21st year working on the county fair. This year, the fair’s theme is “discover the fun,” Gurtel said.

“We offer something for everyone to enjoy while they’re here,” Erin Gurtel said.

The fair will be open for 10 days, starting Friday. Admission is $15 for adults Monday through Thursday and $17 for adults on weekend days. Admission for youths, seniors and military members is $12 for weekdays and weekends.

Admission costs for adults has increased by $2 from last year’s $15 admission on weekends. Parking at the fair will be $10, just like last year.

The fair made over $2.5 million in revenue last year, said fair coordinator Jessie McLaughlin. This year, McLaughlin said the fair will have more exhibits and about 100 more animals.

The fair will have 32 food vendors to chose from, McLaughlin said.

The fair is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

“I look forward to the community coming out and having a great fair,” Gurtel said.

Live music

The fair will have three shows this year – some more nostalgic than others.

Country artists Tracy Lawrence and Rodney Atkins will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Vanilla Ice, Sir Mix-A-Lot and C+C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams will perform at 7 p.m. on I Love the 90’s night Wednesday. The last big show at the fair will feature the band Boys Like Girls and the Plain White T’s at 7 p.m. Thursday.

All tickets range from $45 to $80, depending on seating.

Budget -friendly fun

Preseason ticket prices are available to purchase at the Spokane County Interstate Fair Office and are $11 for adults and $8 for youths, seniors or military members. The last day to purchase preseason tickets is Thursday.

For all 10 days of the fair, folks can ride the Spokane Transit Authority shuttle for $2 and receive $5 off admission. Routes are scheduled every 30 minutes.

“Avoid the traffic and ride the shuttle,” Gurtel said.

Rides at the fair range from $3 to $10, but fairgoers can pick up discount carnival ride bracelets for $40 at any Wheatland Bank location, said Mary Kae Repp, lead marketing manager for the fair. There are two Wheatland Banks in Spokane and one in Spokane Valley. Bracelets must be purchased in person.

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo will be at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets to the rodeo range from $11 to $17.

The fair also has free entertainment, including The Spokesman -Review Scavenger Hunt, farm animal races, demonstrations on milking cows, a farm animal experience, daily car shows, agricultural, photo and floral displays, antique tractor races, a roaring riptides water show, free photo booths and a display featuring the worlds largest rubber duck.

On Friday, folks who bring three cans of food will receive $5 off admission. Everyone ages 55 and older can get into the fair for free on Monday and those paying for parking with cash can park for $5. Active military members, veterans, police, firefighters, ambulance and hospital workers can get into the fair for free with their work identification Thursday.

And on the last day of the fair, Sept. 14, school employees, including public or private and college workers, can get into the fair for free with an ID or pay stub. Other folks can enter for free Sept. 14 if they bring a new or gently used coat for a kid age 13 or younger.