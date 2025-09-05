Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Justin J. Gibbons and Jennica E. Downer, both of Deer Park.

Timothy D. Wilson and Samantha J. Kallinen, both of Mead.

Graigory A. English and Jessy P. Link, both of Spokane Valley.

Zachery R. Mindermann and Haley A. Rivers, both of Otis Orchards.

Curtis J. Watkins and Rachel J. White, both of Spokane Valley.

Corbin M. Tillman and Rebecca M. Url, both of Spokane.

Cade A. Brown and Elizabeth R. Hval, both of Spokane.

Jacob L. Bostic and Jamie L. Kennedy, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Matthew M. Lill and Brocklynn R. Thorton, both of Spokane.

Garrett R. Armstrong and Emily M. Nofziger, both of Spokane.

Emmanuel Kilusu, of Airway Heights, and Tatiana Yiamoi, of Spokane Valley.

Felipe S. B. Villarroel and Keri A. Baugh, both of Spokane.

German J. Nava and Jossely S. Desantiago, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob S. Fieldler and Morgan K. Lerch, both of Albany, Ore.

Andrew L. Anderson and Allison L. Roberts, both of Spokane.

Cooper J. Sutton and Emily J. Holmes, both Osburn, Idaho.

Jacob T. Allen and Alexa K. Mason, both of Spokane.

Ronald L. Armstrong and Teresia W. Kiarie, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Pontarolo and Donna K. Debit, both of Spokane.

Jonathan D. Gomez and Samantha A. Goodman, both of Othello.

Ronald C. Carr and Sarah A. Levitt, both of Newport.

Travis J. Maquire and Kendra L. Clark, both of Medical Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

U.S. Bank National Association v. Catherine S. Flake, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Tobias Couse, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wright, Cheryl and Scott

Lightner, Leslie and Hilgendorf, Steven J.

Jones, Katherine M. and Tyler R.

Farley, Andrea J. and Arlen T.

Counts, Olivia K. and Maverick R.

Clark, Rocky R. L. and Robertson, Krisana A.

Brown, Jennifer H. and Clinton J.

Mendez, Erika R. and Mendez Perez, Jose J.

Miller, Jennifer E. and Todd D.

Kalin, Emilie-Rose A. and Avalon C.

Corfield, James L. and Linda

Harris, Jolene N. and Cameron M.

Brown, Jennifer R. and Will W.

Sprayberry, James R. and Webber, Chelsea B. D.

Rennaker, Maleea R. and Devon L.

Lawson, Kelionna R. and David J.

Pearson, Kelsey M. and Eric A.

Mellott, Shelby O. and Matt B.

Kelly, Jacklyn M. and Moore, Ronald G.

Jurney, Jeffrey R. and Gloria G.

Legal separations granted

Scoles, Caroline A. and Brad A.

Burger, Joan M. and Brent J.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Toney Jackson, 67; 13 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Crystal R. Jones, 41; 23 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jacob M. Kirl, 28; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Lexie D. Leliefeld, 32; 16 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Terrance C. Martin, 41; 38 days in jail, reckless driving.

Austin T. McCrea, 31; one day in jail, tampering with fire equipment.

Justin T. McDowell, 45; three days in jail converted to three days of community service, third-degree theft.

Maegan L. Olsen, 38; 10 days in jail, making a false statement to a public defendant.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Zachariah J. Rerecich, 26; 39 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Donovan Rhodes, 53; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Michael C. Swatman, 47; 29 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Ingemar L. Woods, 42; 30 days in jail, vehicular interference.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Clifford E. Sessions, 54; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft.