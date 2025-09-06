Washington records
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Robert S. Casper and Krisan Hunt, both of Airway Heights.
Noah E. Olsonberg and Kaitlyn L. Schoenberg, both of Newman Lake.
Brandon M. Cantu and Hillary L. Johnson, both of Spokane.
Bocephus T. Niehenke, of Airway Heights, and Starsha H. Fasick, of Spokane.
Conner A. Stauning and Aleah M. Quinlan, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Christian D. Hendrickx and Rebeka A. Turner, both of Spokane.
Cody J. Ellefsen, of Spokane, and Sara E. Spencer, of St. George, Utah.
Bradley J. Eberhardt and Angela G. Gordon, both of Spokane Valley.
Carl J. Painter and Hannah E. Kosmicki, both of Spokane.
Colin G. Hogan, of Seattle, and Eileen R. Tinorua, of Taravao, Tahiti.
Matthew D. White and Jesse M. Potts, both of Spokane.
Skyler L. A. Netto and Sarah E. Zappia, both of Coeur d’Alene.
Elias Castellanos De Paz and Guadalupe F. Montes, both of Spokane.
Brian M. Schmitz, of Rosalia, and Katherine N. Chipley, of Spokane Valley.
Robert P. Smith and Gloria G. Jurney, both of Spokane Valley.
Arlo S. Quartz and Evey Quartz, both of Spokane.
Jackson D. Foster and Alima A. Devas, both of Airway Heights.
James T. Ricks and Sara M. Cooley, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Eric Hawker v. Michael Isbey, restitution of premises.
Robert R. Rowley, et al. v. Amy R. Murinko, et al., restitution of premises.
Thu T. Nguyen v. Jeremy Tindal, et al., restitution of premises.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Rosiela Antibas, et al., money claimed owed.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Krista A. Michels, money claimed owed.
Bluepoint II Apartments LLC v. Stephanie Roberts, restitution of premises.
Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Leonardo A. Recabarren, money claimed owed.
Gregory G. Repetti, IV v. MultiCare Health System, complaint.
Kevin Roberts v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America, Bonnie King, David Stagg and Deidra Maxwell, complaint for damages and declaratory action.
Franklin Hills Health Spokane LLC v. Robert W. Cole, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Donatelli, Sahteevah A. and Tedrow, Cody J.
Bullock, Gordon D. and Anna M.
Airey, Daren R. and Cailynn M.
Julien, Georgia K. and Martin L.
Griffith, Justin T. and Heather L.
Livingston, Kevin L. and Kelly J.
Owens, Carolyn S. and Shawn E.
Rhodes, Staci E. and Johnston, James T.
Petty, Hannah M. and Dustin R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt
John D. Peterson, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree domestic criminal trespassing and third-degree domestic theft.
Judge Candie M. Dibble
Jesse Roullier, 34; 145 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.
Judge Marla L. Polin
Amber K. Beach, also known as Amber R. Beach and Amber Beach, 43; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.
Ronald Brison, 48; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.
Judge Breean L. Beggs
Tyler J. Thompson, 17; $1,200 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Dale M. and Sonia K. Richardson, Cheney; debts of $196,251.
Alexa M. Taylor, Moses Lake; debts of $13,681.
Marcos and Amy A. Perez, Ephrata; debts of $228,865.
Richard L., Jr. and Rachael M. Lentes, Spokane; debts of $263,671.
Brian L. and Stephanie M. Friedenbach, Spokane; debts of $45,345.
Karissa M. Broderson, Spokane Valley; debts of $421,373.
Jordan D. Knoll, Spokane Valley; debts of $469,335.
Angel F. Ruiz, Royal City; debts of $306,872.
Cheri L. Palmer, Spokane; debts of $37,655.
Gregory M. Hampton and Morgan L. Perry, Spokane; debts of $52,481.
James P. Sarensen, Jr., Spokane; debts of $82,795.
Wayne’s Floor Covering, Inc., Spokane; debts of $209,297.
Albert W. and Annette M. Riedinger, Otis Orchards; debts of $347,454.
Cordell A. Drake, Spokane; debts of $46,073.
William A. Brown and Jill D. Little, Spokane; debts of $602,409.
Wage-earner petitions
Kelly M. Wallace, Spokane; debts of $118,024
David A. and Kathy J. Rowland, Moses Lake; debts of $362,885.
Danielle C. Dahlgren, Veradale; debts of $469,896.
Kimberly A. Zdanovec and Christopher J. Van Dusen, Deer Park; debts of $135,535.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Aimee N. Maurer
Eddie I. Acevedo, 35; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, indecent exposure and making a false statement to a public servant.
Stormie K. Cook, 44; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, third-degree theft.
Jesse J. Crewdson, 35; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.
Robert M. Fleck, 32; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Trevor M. Gariepy, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Jesse O. Spies, 38; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
Ashlee E. Stull, 21; 12 months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle.
Eric L. Thompson, 52; 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree driving with a suspended license.
Courtney J. Warnock, 27; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.
David A. J. Shewchuk, 31; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.
Stephen J. Solan, 63; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.