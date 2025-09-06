Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Robert S. Casper and Krisan Hunt, both of Airway Heights.

Noah E. Olsonberg and Kaitlyn L. Schoenberg, both of Newman Lake.

Brandon M. Cantu and Hillary L. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Bocephus T. Niehenke, of Airway Heights, and Starsha H. Fasick, of Spokane.

Conner A. Stauning and Aleah M. Quinlan, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Christian D. Hendrickx and Rebeka A. Turner, both of Spokane.

Cody J. Ellefsen, of Spokane, and Sara E. Spencer, of St. George, Utah.

Bradley J. Eberhardt and Angela G. Gordon, both of Spokane Valley.

Carl J. Painter and Hannah E. Kosmicki, both of Spokane.

Colin G. Hogan, of Seattle, and Eileen R. Tinorua, of Taravao, Tahiti.

Matthew D. White and Jesse M. Potts, both of Spokane.

Skyler L. A. Netto and Sarah E. Zappia, both of Coeur d’Alene.

Elias Castellanos De Paz and Guadalupe F. Montes, both of Spokane.

Brian M. Schmitz, of Rosalia, and Katherine N. Chipley, of Spokane Valley.

Robert P. Smith and Gloria G. Jurney, both of Spokane Valley.

Arlo S. Quartz and Evey Quartz, both of Spokane.

Jackson D. Foster and Alima A. Devas, both of Airway Heights.

James T. Ricks and Sara M. Cooley, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eric Hawker v. Michael Isbey, restitution of premises.

Robert R. Rowley, et al. v. Amy R. Murinko, et al., restitution of premises.

Thu T. Nguyen v. Jeremy Tindal, et al., restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Rosiela Antibas, et al., money claimed owed.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Krista A. Michels, money claimed owed.

Bluepoint II Apartments LLC v. Stephanie Roberts, restitution of premises.

Prestige Financial Services Inc. v. Leonardo A. Recabarren, money claimed owed.

Gregory G. Repetti, IV v. MultiCare Health System, complaint.

Kevin Roberts v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America, Bonnie King, David Stagg and Deidra Maxwell, complaint for damages and declaratory action.

Franklin Hills Health Spokane LLC v. Robert W. Cole, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Donatelli, Sahteevah A. and Tedrow, Cody J.

Bullock, Gordon D. and Anna M.

Airey, Daren R. and Cailynn M.

Julien, Georgia K. and Martin L.

Griffith, Justin T. and Heather L.

Livingston, Kevin L. and Kelly J.

Owens, Carolyn S. and Shawn E.

Rhodes, Staci E. and Johnston, James T.

Petty, Hannah M. and Dustin R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

John D. Peterson, 38; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree domestic criminal trespassing and third-degree domestic theft.

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Jesse Roullier, 34; 145 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of vehicular homicide while intoxicated.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Amber K. Beach, also known as Amber R. Beach and Amber Beach, 43; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree burglary.

Ronald Brison, 48; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Tyler J. Thompson, 17; $1,200 restitution, 36 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Dale M. and Sonia K. Richardson, Cheney; debts of $196,251.

Alexa M. Taylor, Moses Lake; debts of $13,681.

Marcos and Amy A. Perez, Ephrata; debts of $228,865.

Richard L., Jr. and Rachael M. Lentes, Spokane; debts of $263,671.

Brian L. and Stephanie M. Friedenbach, Spokane; debts of $45,345.

Karissa M. Broderson, Spokane Valley; debts of $421,373.

Jordan D. Knoll, Spokane Valley; debts of $469,335.

Angel F. Ruiz, Royal City; debts of $306,872.

Cheri L. Palmer, Spokane; debts of $37,655.

Gregory M. Hampton and Morgan L. Perry, Spokane; debts of $52,481.

James P. Sarensen, Jr., Spokane; debts of $82,795.

Wayne’s Floor Covering, Inc., Spokane; debts of $209,297.

Albert W. and Annette M. Riedinger, Otis Orchards; debts of $347,454.

Cordell A. Drake, Spokane; debts of $46,073.

William A. Brown and Jill D. Little, Spokane; debts of $602,409.

Wage-earner petitions

Kelly M. Wallace, Spokane; debts of $118,024

David A. and Kathy J. Rowland, Moses Lake; debts of $362,885.

Danielle C. Dahlgren, Veradale; debts of $469,896.

Kimberly A. Zdanovec and Christopher J. Van Dusen, Deer Park; debts of $135,535.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Eddie I. Acevedo, 35; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, indecent exposure and making a false statement to a public servant.

Stormie K. Cook, 44; 15 days in jail with credit given for 15 days served, third-degree theft.

Jesse J. Crewdson, 35; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Robert M. Fleck, 32; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Trevor M. Gariepy, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Jesse O. Spies, 38; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Ashlee E. Stull, 21; 12 months of probation, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Eric L. Thompson, 52; 180 days of electronic home monitoring, 12 months of probation, possession of a dangerous weapon and first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Courtney J. Warnock, 27; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

David A. J. Shewchuk, 31; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Stephen J. Solan, 63; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.