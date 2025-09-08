Former Gonzaga video coordinator AJ Few accepts role with Leon Rice, Boise State

After serving a variety of roles at Gonzaga the last five years, AJ Few is leaving Spokane to work for one of his father’s former assistant coaches at Boise State.

AJ Few, who spent last season as Gonzaga’s head video coordinator, accepted a position as Boise State’s director of player personnel and men’s basketball BroncoPRO (Professional Resources Organization), the school announced Monday morning.

AJ is the oldest son of Gonzaga coach Mark Few and has a longstanding relationship with Boise State coach Leon Rice, who was on the Zags’ staff for 11 years before accepting a head coaching role with the Broncos.

“We’re fortunate to add a young man with an extensive and expansive basketball background and pedigree,” Rice said in a school news release. “His knowledge, experience and acumen in all facets of the game will pay dividends and make us a better program, both now and in the foreseeable future.”

According to BSU, Few will be heavily involved with BroncoPRO, which the school describes as a “turnkey NIL and revenue-sharing services entity established for Bronco student-athletes.”

Few will also work in recruiting, analytics and help with roster construction while also serving as a liaison between the men’s basketball program and the department’s external affairs leadership team.

A graduate of Gonzaga who earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and master’s in accountancy, Few spent time on his father’s staff as a student manager before becoming a graduate assistant from 2022-24 and the team’s head video coordinator in 2024-25.

Mark Few’s connection to Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, a colleague of Few’s on Team USA’s FIBA and Olympic teams the last two summers, helped AJ earn a position on the NBA organization’s staff at Summer League in Las Vegas.

“He did a great job for our staff,” Mark Few told The Spokesman-Review at Summer League. “He’s done Zag stuff for 25 years, so he wanted to get out and try something different.”

AJ Few could be part of BSU’s game-planning efforts when the Zags and Broncos meet for the first time as Pac-12 rivals during the 2026-27 season. Mark Few and Rice have avoided scheduling games against each other since Rice became BSU’s head coach in 2010. The schools were paired in the same NCAA Tournament pod in 2022, but BSU’s opening-round loss to Memphis prevented a meeting between the Zags and Broncos.