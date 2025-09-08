Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Matthew C. Megaughey and Cassandra K. Elkins, both of Spokane.

Jacob H. Wolff and Madilyn P. Spooner, both of Newman Lake.

Lincoln J. Grey and Jacey L. Lake, both of Spokane.

Shamil G. Nabi and Alexandra M. Fetters, both of Spokane.

Dawson J. Fuehrer, of Yakima, and Jessica A. Anderson, of Elk.

Colton A. Steele and Kristen K. Spiros, both of Athens, Ga.

Kyle R. Bassamore and Hazel Mabanag De Dios, both of Millwood.

Jeffrey H. Kruger and Siena C. Pascua, both of Spokane.

Jason A. Ciaffa and Kaitlyn J. Johnson, both of Spokane.

William T. Richards and Christine M. Ngulube, both of Millwood.

Sheldon E. Kistler and Abigaile G. Richmond, both of Hayden.

William C. Payne and Tianna C. Camacho, both of Spokane.

Casey J. Cruver and Anastasia I. Gillio, both of Spokane.

Nicholas N. Heywood and Tara V. Phillips, both of Spokane.

Dillon T. Grewell and Marissa D. McLendon, both of Cheney.

John C. Mallon and Nicole A. Welsford, both of Spokane.

Benjamin S. Weaver and Staci L. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Marlon A. Puerto Izaguirre and Alissa M. Garcia, both of Spokane.

Andrew D. Url and Victoria A. L. Carman, both of Veradale.

Andrew H. Helms and Armel J. Guiam, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Decehcc VII Investments LLC v. Richard Sicard, restitution of premises.

JRD Spokane LLC v. Wesley Bailey, restitution of premises.

Spokane Neighborhood Action Partners v. Katherine Dreyer-Clouse, restitution of premises.

Circa Flats LLC v. Arayah Brown, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Alaina Bingle, restitution of premises.

Ronald L. Parker, et al. v. Gary Stern, restitution of premises.

W. Pacific Ave. LLC v. Tyeler Best, et al., restitution of premises.

Brandon Jared v. Barbara Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Affinity at Mirabeau LLC v. Carrie L. Smith, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo West SPE LLC v. Haile Chandler, et al., restitution of premises.

Prodigy Property Management LLC v. Aaron Gentry, restitution of premises.

Touchstone Property Management LLC v. Blane C. Desantis, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Lauren Hausman, restitution of premises.

West Prairie Village MHP LLC v. George Bayer, et al., restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Leah M. Vangelder, et al., restitution of premises.

Lawless LLC v. Skylar Brockway, restitution of premises.

Gardiner LLC v. Christopher Beckman, et al., money claimed owed.

George Azar v. Penske Truck Leasing Co. LP, et al., complaint for damages.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co v. Van Zam and Kelsey Carson, complaint for property Damage and personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Carver, Brianna C. R. and Nathan E.

Stone, Shawn O. and Dakota D. R.

Jaekel-Ruiz, Miranda E. and Wilkes, Mason T.

Dick, Marilyn A. and Thomas C.

Asche, Carole L. and Erich A.

Clow, Anneliese C. and Isaiah M.

Start, Megan N. and Cody L. R.

Shoults, Aaron R. and Malia T.

Steel, Kevin J. and Jennifer A.

Franz, Larry D. and McVey, Kristin L.

George, Melvin C. and Patty A.

Washington, Amanda D. and Christoopher-Jon K.

Smith, Sandra S. and Robbie D.

Brown, Corinne V. and Schillinger, Heather J.

Fountain, Samantha Q. and Proberts, Zackrey D.

Fetcho, Jill R. and Matthew G.

Rothway, Marina I. and Travis M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Oshay B. Milliron, 37; $500 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Clayton T. Frantz, 29; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Eric J. Fuentes, 32; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, making a false statement to a public servant.