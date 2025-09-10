Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Liam H. Macalister, of Lolo, Mont., and Griffon T. Hodges, of Missoula.

Benjamin R. Sivanish and Hailee J. Hieronymus, both of Spokane.

Christian A. Jensen and Shadow N. Hall, both of Spokane Valley.

Colton J. Schroader and Aliza-Marie Stemmer, both of Gillette, Wyo.

Alvin A. Crapo and Rebecca M. Ames, both of Elk.

Nathan A. Sims and Marissa A. Hatfield Wingender, both of Spokane Valley.

Robert F. Wilfong and Abigail D. Graham, both of Spokane.

Michael J. MacDuff and Cielo C. M. Acosta, both of Spokane Valley.

Bradlee N. Gervais and Kendra N. Clevenger, both of Spokane Valley.

Russell G. Webster and Fiona M. Donhiser, both of Spokane.

John W. Mott and Mariann A. Rickerson, both of Spokane Valley.

Carson J. Holwegner and Rylee M. Carolus, both of Fairfield.

Dakota L. Broadrick and Sarah M. Villaro, both of Deer Park.

Elijah J. Schueller and Syndey J. Caruso, both of Spokane.

Caleb B. Jarvis, of Greenacres, and Mia E. Welch, of Spokane Valley.

Kristofer D. Henderson and Lindsey K. Cunningham, both of Liberty Lake.

Madison M. Meyer and Sharaea M. Saugen, both of Spokane.

Nicholas M. Ader Warren and Arielle Dezarn, both of Deer Park.

Nicholas T. Foster and Tessa L. McCoy, both of Spokane.

Nicholas S. Kochel and Emily J. Berry, both of Spokane.

Irma E. Perez and Amber A. Carr, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Azsha Preble v. Jason Mallory, restitution of premises.

Vietzke Family LLC v. Norman Hale, restitution of premises.

Addisu Weldegiorgis, et al. v. Sador Misgthina, restitution of premises.

Wendy Depont v. Ryan Deffe, et al., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gill, Julie J. and Michael W.

Castilla, Kathryn E. and Luis M. B.

Young, Stephanie M. and Donald G.

Jones, Carrie M. and Antwon D.

Jones, Lonnece I. R. and Dearien, Ethan R. J.

Cooper, Kimberly A. and Thomas J.

Patterson, Latalia M. and Jeffery E.

Olson, Chrystina N. and Zechariah J.

Miller, Michaela E. R. and Gabriel R.

Ndungu, Grace W. and Njoroge, Nelson

Melton, Morgan I. and Grant

Um, Ok and Sang W.

Geile, Susie and John

Davis, Heather and Luke

Campbell, Steven D., Jr. and Alana

Conzalez-Leva, Gina and Jacobson, Mark

May, Jessica and Johnson, Deandre

Campbell, Angeline and Alexander P.

Bryant, James P. and Ashley K.

John, Marianne and Lord, Patricia

Harmer, Shelly and Joseph

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Amanda N. Kruhlak, 29; 362 days in jail with credit given for 362 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing and fourth-degree assault.

Lester J. Rodney, 35; $800 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Machiah A. Campbell, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Nicholas G. Graupman, 23; $810 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of unlawful display of a weapon.

Adam L. McCarty, 21; $15 restitution, 123 days in jail with credit given for 123 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and order violation.

Kaitlyn I. E. Collinsworth, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.

Michelle C. Clarke, 51; 90 days in jail, 12 months of probation, vehicular assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Giovanni Juarez, 42; 57 days in jail with credit given for 57 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Aaron J. Leigh, 48; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Kenneth Griffey, also known as Kenneth G. Griffey, 45; $700 restitution, 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Michael E. Buratto, 60; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Michael L. Ansbaugh, 53; 13 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Damian R. Brooks, 53; 180 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Larry Castillo, 43; 11 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Amanda J. Clayton, 46; one day in jail, reckless driving.

James R. Dubeau, 40; one day in jail, third-degree theft.

Matthew D. Faulkner, 40; 56 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Tylon L. Frye. 41; 180 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Benjamin A. Hankins, 40; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Chaiya S. Rodin, 24; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kristen M. Ross, 61; $990 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jonathan M. Thomas, 47; eight days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Aleksandrov A. Balabanov, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Matthew D. Connors, 32; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua K. Fleming, 38; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Hans D. Gallert, 74; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Olajide I. Olajogegbe, 22; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Ethan P. Henrickson, 23; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jason N. Kurtzhall, 48; $750 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Travis A. Hebert, 40; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Michael R. Addams

Miranda N. Weger, 36; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Jaime M. Wise, 26; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving,

Tyrone I. Zickefoose, 35; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without a license.