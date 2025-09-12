Prep roundup: Avery Mitchell gets the hat trick for Deer Park; Lily Romey and Kaia Oglesbee score two goals apiece for Mt. Spokane

Roundup of Friday’s league nonleague girls soccer from the Greater Spokane League.

Girls soccer

Deer Park 5, Colville 1: Avery Mitchell got the hat trick, and the Stags (1-1) beat the visiting Crimson Hawks (0-2-1). Kendra Lewis scored for Colville.

Mt. Spokane 6, Sandpoint 0: Lily Romey and Kaia Oglesbee scored two goals apiece, and the Wildcats (1-0-2) beat the visiting Bulldogs (1-5-1). Reese Peterson assisted on three goals for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis And Clark 2, Olympia 0: The visiting Tigers (1-0-1) beat the Bears (1-1). Details were unavailable.