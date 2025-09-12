Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark A. Wilson and Sundara J. Marguerite Dziuk, both of Spokane.

Nickolas R. Demien and Katherine M. Woodruff, both of Post Falls.

Hunter J. Miles and Hailey E. Burke, both of Spokane.

Emilee A. Kalin and Francisca A. V. Carrasco, both of Colbert.

Jason C. Styer and Kaitlyn N. Prudhon, both of Spokane.

Michael A. Stanek and Danielle C. Henry, both of Spokane Valley.

Braxton S. Charon and Lauryn L. Gerry, both of Medical Lake.

Derek K. Cooper and Gwendolyn E. Goodman, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael E. Jensen, of Spokane, and Kari A. Peplinski, of Mead.

Adrian F. Martushoff and Fivea K. Boianoff, both of Airway Heights.

Ty J. Howard, of Chattaroy, and Alexis A. Schmidt, of Nine Mile Falls.

Elijah J. E. Spiese and Yadriel Velazquez Pietri, both of Spokane.

Juan D. Hernandez Trujillo and Wendy B. Santos, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey B. Hermsen and Kaitlyn M. McGlothlen, both of Spokane Valley.

Teagan A. Hulsizer and Maiah L. Mahurin, both of Spokane Valley.

Riley R. Gellhaus, of Spokane Valley, and Mikaylie M. King, of Spokane.

Matthew A. Meyer and Coreen L. Labish, both of Cheney.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Diamond Rock Properties LLC v. Patrick A. Burt, restitution of premises.

Appleway Rosewood Apartments LLC v. Leonardo Racabarren, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Maxine Chavez, restitution of premises.

State Farm Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Spokane Transit Authority, complaint.

Angela Woeck, Blake Woeck and Michael Tadlock, Jr. v. Spokane Valley Fire Department, David Baird and Lisa Baird, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

French, Lovena R. and James R.

Jones, Kayla J. J. and Samantha L.

Umbel, David T. A. and Christina J.

Davis, Cassie L. and Jeremy M.

Rumbaugh, Linda and Anastasia

Pham, Caroline and Turbyfill, Jason

Henderson, Willow and Henderson-Taylor, Nicolette

Rogers, Nicolas and Coblentz, Emilee S.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Candie M. Dibble

Clifford E. Sessions, 54; $874.95 restitution, 71 days in jail with credit given for 71 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Glenn D. Anderson, 60; $1,136 restitution, after pleading guilty to first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, third-degree assault and second-degree organized retail theft.

Eva M. Strasburg, also known as Evan Corwin and Eva Romo, 43; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree escape.

Judge Jeremy T. Schmidt

Dakota J. Hendrickx, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Matthew D. Faulkner, also known as Mathew D. Faulkner, 40; 12 months in jail with credit given for 71 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Andrew G. and Sara M. Mortier, Spokane; debts of $439,992.

Cassandra A. Lynch, Spokane; debts of $426,689.

Erica Backham, Spokane; debts of $11,869.

Andrea L. Simpson, Spokane; debts of $49,804.

Emily M. Mitchell, Spokane; debts of $277,522.

Makila F. Hagen, Spokane; debts of $80,924.

Nicholas J. and Amie D. Czarnota, Tekoa; debts of $382,278.

Richard Feist, Kettle Falls; debts of $102,289.

Timothy E. and Makaela A. Beeber, Spokane Valley; debts of $94,763.

Jairus Brennan, Cheney; debts of $463,327.

Wage-earner petitions

Harrianne E. K. Nathaniel, Spokane; debts of $467,169.

Robert Miller, Colbert; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Haley R. Lightfoot, 35; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Patrick D. Kenneally, 24; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremiah R. Leister, 36; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Donald M. Lindquist, 36; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler J. Miller, 36; $500 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Delicia K. Brantner, 20; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Sandr E. Green, 55; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.