Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jeremiah J. Trepczyk and Rebecca M. Smallwood, both of Boise.

Derick L. Tudela Apatang and Jasmine M. Little Dove Devereaux, both of Spokane.

Andi Guzman Zaragoza and Brenda B. Landa Lopez, both of Spokane.

Nebraska Z. Stephens and Samantha R. Miller, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Andrew S. McNeil and Nicole R. A. Miller, both of Spokane.

Garrett G. Thomas and Molly N. McCarthy, both of Spokane.

Kyle V. Raugust, of Spokane Valley, and Tara M. Dionne, of Spokane.

Brendan G. Gushwa and Kiani L. Hepburn, both of Spokane.

Wyatt J. Dauer and Emily G. Acosta, both of Spokane Valley.

Doh Moo and Say L. Paw, both of Spokane.

Alec F. Salazar and Elizabeth E. A. Maurer, both of Spokane.

Sean T. Hauck and Keera E. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael M. Jackson and Correen M. Morrill, both of Spokane.

Timothy D. Carpenter, of Spokane, and Claire E. Lewis, of Lexington, Ky.

Bradley D. Labelle and Kayla M. Clough, both of Spokane Valley.

Adrian S. Flint and Janine M. Westlund, both of Spokane.

Ethan R. Turner and Talaiah M. Kingson, both of Spokane.

Maverick P. Graham and Chelsea M. Soulier, both of Spokane Valley.

Dana L. Kemple and Kimi A. Deno, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

DECEHCC VII Investments LLC, et al. v. Jennifer Petrik, restitution of premises.

DECEHCC IV Investments LLC, et al. v. Charles Mancillas, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Christina Tookes, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America E. Wash. and N. Idaho v. Paulette Johnson, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Jody Archdale, restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates Phase II LC v. Sarah Rahkonen, restitution of premises.

Forest Creek Apartments LLC v. Toya Lee, restitution of premises.

NWI Velo LLC v. Kenneth Shippy, restitution of premises.

Brent E. Burris v. Kelsey Wilber, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Amanda Kyllo, et al., restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Alecia Wilbourne, et al., restitution of premises.

CCI Inc. v. Lee Williams, restitution of premises.

Kimyen Do v. Ceemy Edwin, et al., restitution of premises.

Joseph A. B. Muhammad v. County of Spokane, complaint.

Dane Dellapenta v. Schindler Elevator Corp., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Paris, Christopher L. and Saffiya P.

Strickland, Micah D. and Mace, Angela L.

Fasching, Jenny A. and Michael J.

Pimley, Christopher S. and Heather A.

Maurer, Abigail S. and Lesser, Christopher A.

Scheele, Jennifer L. and Michael J. D.

Mills-Skinner, Abigail and Justin

Wooten, Sharon K. and Joseph A.

Moreaux, Jaylon C. and In, Angelica

Lebret, Misty L. and Shawn A.

Miller, Mary A. and Wigen, Grant A.

Adams, Brandi C. and Brisend, Martha P.

Ermittano, Angelina R. and Justin L.

Knowles, Shadow I. and Hiatt, Alex N.

Chaffin, Shannon C. and Fernleaf, Melissa M.

Hewitt, James F. and Cindy E.

Dale, Audrey M. and Daniel K.

Salmon, Rupert C. and Marilyn J.

Nelson, Danielle M. and Michael B., Jr.

Lara, Nuryan C. and Rodrigues, Leandro C.

Russell, Cody J. and Danna L.

Janzen, Carolyn L. and Leslie D.

Wenkheimer, Jolisa and Jason

Raney, Michael and Tiffany L.

Jacobs, Verna and Mark

Peganov, Benjamin and Lloyd, Magen

Silver, David A. and Elisabeth H.

Matlock, Leslie, III and Linda

Guerrero, Jonathan R. and Mena, Paul G.

Legal separations granted

Drake, Lisa K. and John L. B.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Angela N. Blue-Darling, 44; $125 restitution, 25 months in prison, 25 months of probation, after being found guilty of possession of a stolen vehicle and vehicle theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Tyler Alley, 21; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Sterling J. Scholar, 33: $92,106. 41 restitution, 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree theft and two counts of second-degree theft.

Alexandra J. Roush, 33; 95 days in jail with credit given for 95 days served, after pleading guilty to three counts of third-degree theft and first-degree organized retail theft.

Adam M. Chavez, 31; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault and third-degree theft.

Jarred R. Rodney 32; 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Clay A. Sanford, 34; $2,890 restitution, 12 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jessie W. S. Lane, also known as Jessie Lane and Jessie W. Lane, 20; six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and attempted first-degree theft.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edwards

Katelyn A. Gates, 34; $500 restitution, six months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Brewster C. Handley, 37; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated and hit and run of unattended property.