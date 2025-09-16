Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan S. Crump and Lauren E. Petersen, both of Spokane.

Zachary R. Thorton and Gwendolyn S. Skeen, both of Spokane.

Colin M. McKenzie and Alaina K. Spence, both of Spokane.

Michael E. Johnson, of Chattaroy, and Michelle M. Hair, of Spokane.

Curtis J. Y. Melton and Genesis Jennings, both of Baltimore.

Jeffrey C. Mielke, of Davenport, and Rebecca A. O’Donnell, of Deer Park.

Bryan J. Crosby and Karissa J. Gans, both of Spokane.

Logan G. C. Kassarjian and Shannon K. Williams, both of Liberty Lake.

John C. Hartley and Elizabeth G. Bowker Greene, both of Rio Rancho, N.M.

Dominic B. Pitre and Miranda R. Frayser, both of Spokane.

Caleb J. Latella and Amanda M. Rouse, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin B. Howe and Chrissie A. Noble, both of Spokane Valley.

Wolf W. Desir and Genese Louissaint, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Aleksandr V. Pavlik v. Nashon Anderson, money claimed owed.

Head Fence Co. LLC v. Telavi Construction LLC, et al., money claimed owed.

City of Spokane Valley v. The Estate of Betty Van Ditto, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Sixcess Investment Co. LLC, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Brandyn Frahm, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. The Estate of Rose L. Harrison and David J. Hare, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Ivan Engelhardt v. R’N’R Holiday RV Inc. and Federated Mutual Insurance Co., complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Traynham, Gerald and Johnson, Sally

Spell, Angel and Montano, Nicole

Mattox, Andrea and Michael

Mbotha, Grace W. and Bernard K.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Shawn P. Johnson, 38; 197 days in jail with credit given for 197 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, harassment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Lenny M. Luck, 67; 240 months in prison, after pleading guilty to four counts of third-degree child molestation.

Robert J. Thompson, 35; 57 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent liberties and third-degree child rape.

Ian J. Anderson, 46; 364 days in jail with credit given for 364 days served, 36 months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Wyatt F. Comer, 25; 77 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

Katelyn Gates, 34; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Benny Bruno, 43; 41 days in jail with credit given for 41 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Alexandra J. Roush, 33; 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and third-degree theft.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Jesse A. Bough, 27; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Richard G. Burt, 58; 34 days in jail, second-degree reckless burning.

Dustin L. Conklin, 34; 90 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua W. Counts, 37; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Rusty L. Creamer, 47; 22 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Jared M. C. Debaca, 46; $300 fine, disorderly conduct.

Lisa M. Dick, 40; 60 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

Judge Mary C. Logan

John J. Hunt, 39; 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring.

Amanda D. Lopez, 27; $250 fine, reckless driving.

Ray D. Maier, 28; $350 fine, two days in jail, physical control.

Michael L. Hamilton Mallory, 31; 60 days in jail, second-degree vehicle prowling.

Allison M. McCloskey, 39; $500 fine, reckless driving.

Blaize A. Mentser, 25; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Stanley D. Mioshy, 24; 120 days in jail converted to 120 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Aleigha N. Pilgrim, 34; five days in jail, third-degree theft.

Teresa M. Pillivant, 40; six days in jail, third-degree theft.

Cordon R. Pyeatt, 48; 10 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and vehicular interference.

Derick J. Shafer, 38; 13 days in jail, reckless driving.

Dillon C. Simpson, 30; 47 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher L. Winham, 37; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, fourth-degree assault.

Donnell L. Winston, 52; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, third-degree theft.

Alan J. Zunke, 71; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Jack T. Hetzel, 32; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jeremy J. Mulvey, 41; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kegan J. Cunningham, 35; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel A. Larick, 56; $2,652.50 fine, 270 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, five years of probation, 150 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.