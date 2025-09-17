On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Detroit MLB
11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
1 p.m.: Miami at Colorado MLB
4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore Fox 28
7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Atlanta ESPN2
6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Rice at Charlotte ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo Prime Video
Golf
4:30 a.m.: DP World: Open de France Golf
Noon: KF: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Golf
Soccer, men, Champions League
9:45 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at FC Kobenhavn CBS Sports
Noon: Galatasaray at Eintracht Frankfurt CBS Sports
Soccer, women, NWSL
7:30 p.m.: Washington at Angel City CBS Sports
Track and field
3 a.m.: World Athletics Championship (Tokyo) USA
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM
All events subject to change