The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
66°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Detroit MLB

11:10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root

1 p.m.: Miami at Colorado MLB

4:15 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore Fox 28

7 p.m.: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Indiana at Atlanta ESPN2

6:30 p.m.: Seattle at Las Vegas ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Rice at Charlotte ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo Prime Video

Golf

4:30 a.m.: DP World: Open de France Golf

Noon: KF: Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship Golf

Soccer, men, Champions League

9:45 a.m.: Bayer Leverkusen at FC Kobenhavn CBS Sports

Noon: Galatasaray at Eintracht Frankfurt CBS Sports

Soccer, women, NWSL

7:30 p.m.: Washington at Angel City CBS Sports

Track and field

3 a.m.: World Athletics Championship (Tokyo) USA

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Miami at Buffalo 92.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6 p.m.: Cougar Football Hour 920-AM / 100.7-FM

All events subject to change