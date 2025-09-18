Prep roundup: Central Valley hits three inside the park homers; Hayden Anderson scores two goals for East Valley

Roundup of Thursday’s league prep sports from the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 24, Rogers 14 (6): Abby Fross, Ella Bendele and Whitney Hollen each hit inside the park home runs, and the Bears (6-2, 3-1) beat the visiting Pirates (1-5, 1-3). Lexi Rhoads went 4 for 5 with five RBIs and three runs scored for Rogers.

Deer Park 5, Lewis and Clark 4: Jillian Marshall hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to take the lead, and the visiting Stags (3-4, 2-2) defeated the Tigers (2-4, 1-3). Lewis and Clark got on the board early with an RBI double from Vienna Klein and three-run triple from Rhiannon Kilgore.

University 26, Cheney 1 (5): Claire Fulkerson drove in five runs on three hits, and the Titans (5-1, 4-0) defeated the visiting Blackhawks (1-6, 0-4). Kai Coursey knocked in four runs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 18, Shadle Park 2 (5): Emme Bond and Kaydin Bradeen each hit a home run and combined for nine RBIs, and the Wildcats (6-0, 4-0) defeated the visiting Highlanders (3-4, 1-3). Winning pitcher Avery Fox drove in four runs on three hits.

Ridgeline 21, Gonzaga Prep 1 (5): Ava Nevills hit a home run, and the Falcons (6-1, 3-1) defeated the visiting Bullpups (1-5, 1-3). Ella Score knocked in three runs for Ridgeline.

Ferris 29, North Central 0 (5): Maggie Singleton went 5 for 5 with five runs scored, and the visiting Saxons (5-1, 3-1) shut out the Wolfpack (0-7, 0-4). Sydney Englert and Brooke Billigmeier had two hits apiece for North Central. Gen Jacobson, Ellie Robinson and Frankie Schone each drove in four runs for Ferris.

Mead 13, East Valley 3 (5): Jaycee Coffield knocked in four runs with a triple and a pair of doubles, and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 3-1) defeated the Knights (2-4, 2-2). Sitara Armstrong led EV with three hits.

Girls soccer

2A GSL

Deer Park 1, Clarkston 1: Olivia Bailey scored one goal, and the Bantams (1-2-1, 0-1-1) played the visiting Stags (1-2-1, 0-1-1) to a draw. Sienna Brenemann scored one goal for the Stags.

Pullman 4, North Central 1: Abbi Umble had one goal and one assist and the Greyhounds (3-1-1, 2-0) The visiting Wolfpack (2-3-1, 2-1).

NE2B

Davenport 5, Northwest Christian 4: The visiting Gorillas (4-0, 2-0) beat the Crusaders (4-1, 1-1). No details available.

Nonleague

East Valley 3, Colville 0: Hayden Anderson scored two goals, and the visiting Knights (3-2) defeated the Crimson Hawks (1-3-1).

West Valley 3, Mt. Spokane 0: The visiting Eagles (5-0) defeated the Wildcats (1-1-2). No details available.

Freeman 4, Cheney 1: Rylee Russell and Nora Gass each scored two goals, and the visiting Scotties (4-0) defeated the Blackhawks (2-2). Cheney goalie Sami Lopez had 11 saves. Freeman has a 25-game winning streak going back to last season.

Kamiakin 2, Gonzaga Prep 0: Taylor Schumacher and Roxy Hartley both scored one goal apiece, and the visiting Braves (3-1) defeated the Bullpups (1-3). Ameilia Pielli had two saves for the Bullpups.

Lakeside 7, Shadle Park 0: Addi Heffernen scored two goals and the visiting Eagles (2-2-1) shut out the Highlanders (2-3). Freda Mendez had seven saves for Shadle Park.

Medical Lake 3, Rogers 2: The visiting Cardinals (1-0) defeated the Pirates (1-4). No details available.

Lake Roosevelt 1, Reardan 0: The Raiders (2-2) beat the visiting Screaming Eagles (0-4). No details available.

Volleyball

4A/3A GSL

Ridgeline 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Jade Livingston and Brynlee Allred had eight kills apiece, and the visiting Falcons (2-1, 1-0) defeated the Tigers (0-4, 0-1). Alyssa Nichols had eight kills for the Tigers.

NE2B

Northwest Christian 3, Kettle Falls 0: Kaitlyn Waters had eight kills and the Crusaders (4-1, 1-0) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (0-4, 0-3). Cambria Thivierge had seven digs for the Bulldogs.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 3, Asotin 0: Zoe Galbreath had 38 assists and the Broncos (5-0, 2-0) defeated the visiting Panthers (3-1, 1-1). Carly Broune had 14 digs for LRS.

Davenport 3, Newport 0: The Gorillas (4-2, 3-0) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (3-2, 2-1). No details available.

SE1B

Oakesdale 3, Waitsburg 0: Megan Crider had 26 assists and the visiting Nighthawks (5-0. 3-0) defeated the Cardinals (0-7, 0-5).