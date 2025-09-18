Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Karac C. F. Griffin and Danielle M. McElroy, both of Spokane.

Nicholas J. Garofolo and Miale F. C. Mansell, both of Spokane Valley.

Robel G. Kahsay and Deo G. W. Toe, both of Spokane.

Robert W. Strong and Tasia N. Deruwe, both of Rathdrum.

Bryce T. Foster, of Spokane Valley, and Abriel K. Strom, of Colbert.

Coleton J. Wilson, of Spokane, and Danesa I. Rife, of Cheney.

Brett J. Thompson and Amanda J. S. Oliver, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher L. Poggemeyer and Leah M. Runkle, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas A. Zehrung, of Spokane, and Hayden E. Chisum, of Liberty Lake.

Cody A. Erickson, of Spokane Valley, and Staphanie Y. Wilson, of Spokane.

Walker T. Struble and Ashleigh M. Sletten, both of Medical Lake.

Corey J. Horstman and Hannah E. Walker, both of Spokane.

Wesley C. Crago and Amy J. Miller, both of Spokane.

Ochirt M. Caldwell and Ella A. Duffy, both of Spokane.

Kyle J. Apple and Haylee M. Short, both of Hayden.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cedar Ridge Zanco Apartments LLC v. Samantha Walker, et al., restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Sarah Beach, restitution of premises.

Andy W. Louie v. Caleb Kiser, restitution of premises.

Meihong Zhong v. Meagan J. Bloom, et al., restitution of premises.

Eduardo Nasco and Marcela Nasco v. Tanya J. Shearer, Terry J. Shearer and Katherine Ames, complaint for damages.

Cassandra Enzler v. Mark Carpenter and Mmpire LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cary, Carolyn and Neal

Hodgson, Mark D. and Leisha L.

Terpko, Jason E. and Heather L.

Achziger, Asenah W. and Hillebrandt, Kevin A.

Arndt, William S. and Mowreader, Maggie R.

Leon, Brandie L. and Andrew A.

Stratte, Sarah J. and Nathan D.

Orusa, Paul and Autumn

Riner, Audra and Marc

Casner, Seth and Ariel

Lamere, Stacy and Derrick

Rodriguez Rosas, Fermin and Perez, Karen

Bartleson, Kami and John

Crosby, Cynthia C. and Vanderwolk, Philip N.

Dodd, Walter and Sharon

Blake, Percy and Gail

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Lucas Hayes, 46; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Fleet M. Daly, 42; $60 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of order violation.

Jessica Potasiewicz, 33; $819.22 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated and two counts of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Ian P. Van Sickle, 27; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Nathan L. Murray, 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Dominque M. Ryan, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree malicious mischief.

Marco A. Sanchez, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jimmy K. Moses, 59; 42 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

David Alik, 25; 60 days in jail, third-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Brennen K. Bailey, 31; 16 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Randall H. Blanton, 56; 10 days in jail, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Kyler E. Erickson, 30; 60 days in jail, possession of another’s identity, third-degree theft and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Michael C. Escola, 39; nine days in jail, third-degree theft.

Edward F. Griffin, 47; 20 days in jail converted to 20 days of work crew, reckless endangerment.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Trevelle L. Jacob, 23; five days in jail, two counts of protection order violation.

Brandon J. Lamb, 18; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Tryveon R. Lewis, 30; 41 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence and third-degree theft.

Aaron M. Lieske, 29; 24 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sandra R. Stanfield, 26; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Robin L. Bogar, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kevin P. Webber, 43; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Adrian K. Stephens, 33; $1,245.50 fine, 34 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dakota S. R. Taylor, 20; 24 months of probation, 32 hours of community service, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.