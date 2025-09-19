Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Drew D. Hovde and Nicole T. Hyunhee Oh, both of Spokane.

Tharon A. Bennett and Serena A. Jakeman, both of Spokane.

Sean R. McFadden and Bridgette C. Florea, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony M. Makau and Rene L. Lewis, both of Spokane.

John A. Haskew and Megan M. Absten, both of Rathdrum.

Illia Shevchenko and Elvira Obozna, both of Spokane.

Evan J. Masters and Catherine A. Kent, both of Spokane.

Andrew T. Davis and Hillary L. Bennett, both of Airway Heights.

Kade J. Morse and Aleene B. Phillips, both of Colbert.

Ashton W. Portrey, of Rathdrum, and Jadyn A. Blake, of Spokane.

Matthew M. Abramson and Hayley R. Lee, both of Spokane Valley.

Brian L. Blackorby and Laura J. Ertz, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Capital One NA v. Paul Ruskey, money claimed owed.

Village Square Apartments LLC v. Monica Evans, restitution of premises.

Cedar Creek Village Phase II v. Dahlan Datu, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Devin Durheim, et al., restitution of premises.

Jake Townhomes LLC v. Jason Stutsman, et al., restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Sharlene Conard, money claimed owed.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Jana Pecquex, et al., restitution of premises.

Zachary Kelty, et al. v. Joanne Tabor, et al., restitution of premises.

Navy Federal Credit Union v. Benedict K. Siele, complaint for money due and owing.

ARF Financial LLC v. Floyd L. Stice, complaint for money due.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Farley, Andrea J. and Arlen T.

Caldwell, Jessica and Jacobs, Aaron J.

Hunter, Shane and Zhang, Xiaoshu

Meyer, Kathryn S. and Haultner, Ricky D.

Tottenham, Kelsy and Cody

Alefteras, Megan A. and Cameron L. A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Christian Mueller, also known as Christian J. Jones, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Joshua A. Bradley-Vaugh, also known as Joshua A. Benshoof and Joshua A. Vaughn, 39; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Stormy Brenard, also known as Stormy R. Brenard, 36; 36 days in jail with credit given for 36 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.

Antonio M. Mitchell, also known as Tony Mitchell and Tutu Mitchell, 47; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, 24 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Rockwell L. Bruce, also known as Rockwell Bruce, Rockwell McKean, Bruce L. Rockwell and Rockwell L. McKean, 34; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Elizabeth L. Stephens, 31; $274.87 restitution, 42 days in jail with credit given for 42 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Sandra R. Stanfield, 26; 28 days in jail, after pleading guilty to escaping community custody.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Albert J. Reeves, III, 34; 116 months in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Kiera A. West, 23; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a vehicle without permission.

Judge Dean T. Chuang

Arthur L. Chambers, 41; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Bruce Wilkin, Northpoint; debts of $104,080.

Brent R. and Sadi M. Hinton, Spokane; debts of $330,351

Katherine A. Longinotti, Spokane; debts of $699,280.

Tamberly L. and Larry J. Davis, Spokane; debts of $59,925.

Anastasia M. Fortson-Kemmerer, Spokane Valley; debts of $289,121.

Michael A. Sibert, Spokane; debts of $39,526.

Elizabeth A. Boyd, Spokane; debts of $341,374.

Emerald J. M. Sinclair, Spokane; debts of $29,767.

Jody E. Smith, Wilbur; debts of $220,643.

Tiffany C. McEwen, Otis Orchards; debts of $86,118.

Chastisy A. Barnes, Spokane; debts of $73,624.

Amber E. Young, Liberty Lake; debts of $51,779.

Young M. and Eun K. Joo, Spokane; debts of $196,616.

Danielle A. Lee, Spokane; debts of $755,827.

Serena A. Barnes, Spokane; debts of $368,782.

Linda S. Herrold, Spokane; debts of $298,072

Wage-earner petitions

Charles E. Hall, Jr., Spokane; debts of $99,734.

Yuriy A. Rusakov, Spokane; debts of $482,993.

Chrisopher A. Harvey and Anna C. Linday, Ephrata; debts of $368,924.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tashemia P. Briggs, 48; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, reckless driving.

Zachary C. Davis, 30; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Kasia B. Grygny, 35; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree theft.