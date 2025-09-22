Beloved handler killed in tiger attack, Oklahoma preserve says. ‘A horrible nightmare’

By Mike Stunson Kansas City Star

The operator of an Oklahoma animal preserve died in an accident involving a tiger, officials say.

Ryan Easley, described as “a passionate advocate for wildlife conservation,” was killed in the Sept. 20 incident at Growler Pines Tiger Preserve, according to the wildlife refuge.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park told KXII “Easley was doing an act with the tiger when something went wrong, resulting in him being attacked.”

The preserve did not release additional information about the fatal incident.

“His love for animals, especially Big Cats, was evident in every aspect of his life,” the preserve said in a Facebook post. “He dedicated his life to the protection and care of these magnificent animals, and he believed deeply in the mission of Growler Pines — to provide a safe and forever enriching home for the animals under his care.”

According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, Easley had purchased tigers from Joseph Maldonado, also known as “Tiger King.”

In since-deleted social media posts, Maldonado, who is serving prison time following a murder-for-hire plot, offered prayers to Easley’s family.

“Ryan took great care of his animals! He loved everyone of those tigers and was an advocate for tigers as well as elephants,” Maldonado said, according to The Oklahoman.

Family friend Nichole Burdick Boyd said her tearful father informed her of Easley’s death. She described Easley as “such an amazing person” who “touched so many lives.”

“My mind just went blank and all I could do was cry and say NO it’s not true, it can’t be true,” she said on Facebook. “This is a horrible nightmare.”

Scott O’Donnell remembered his friend Easley for his “decency, kindness and passion” as well as his “extraordinary” work as a tiger trainer.

“This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” the preserve said. “Ryan understood those risks — not out of recklessness but out of love. The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with — one rooted in respect, daily care and love.”

“His legacy will live on in the lives he touched, the animals he protected and the example he set for others who dedicate their lives to working with wildlife.”

Growler Pines Tiger Preserve is in Hugo, about a 160-mile drive southeast from Tulsa.