Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Tyler W. Kostelecky and Colleen N. Mularchuk, both of Spokane.

Jarrett T. Louie and Ashley L. Wagnild, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. Tella and Kierra M. Driggs, both of Rathdrum.

Hunter L. Hemming and Destinee D. A. Thomas, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon H. Smitherman and Katrina L. Cantrell, both of Spokane.

John T. McMahon and McKenzie L. Ponsford, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Berquist and Larissa D. Hagman, both of Spokane Valley.

Harrison W. Geissinger, of Post Falls, and Avery L. Oja, of Mica.

Steven J. Fazzari and Barbara A. Ervin, both of Spokane.

Alan J. Saari and Cheri E. Bryant, both of Spokane.

Abel Garcia and Amber R. Olson, both of Spokane Valley.

Corey A. Jansen and Tiffany K. Steen, both of Spokane.

Fernando Camargo and Jaimey L. Etten, both of Spokane.

Matthew R. Van Blaricom and Tori L. E. Carroll, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Volunteers of America E. Wash. and N. Idaho v. Jackson Williams, restitution of premises.

HN Convent LLC v. Melissa Dunham, restitution of premises.

New Bryant Arms S., et al. v. Jammy Lang, et al., restitution of premises.

Peak Homes LLC v. Samantha Bammes, et al., restitution of premises.

Barbieri Family Foundation Inc. v. Kuhlman Group PLLC, et al., restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of E. Wash. and N. Idaho v. Darius McGee, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Barbara Fowler, restitution of premises.

Volunteers of America of E. Wash. and N. Idaho v. David McDaniel, restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Madison Hawley, restitution of premises.

NJH Properties II LLC v. Mike Robideau, restitution of premises.

Sylvan Place v. Myra Weaver, restitution of premises.

H&F Enterprises of E. Wash. Inc. v. Odessa Whitehouse, restitution of premises.

Moland Management Co. Inc. v. Heather R. Henry, et al., restitution of premises.

John Simon v. Marina Madison, restitution of premises.

Estate of Harlan D. Douglass v. Misty B. McCormack, et al., restitution of premises.

Roddimeyer III LLC v. Boone Development LLC, restitution of premises.

Ground Hog Heaven LLC v. Courtney Clift, restitution of premises.

Hardin Properties LLC v. Jeffrey Kelso, et al., restitution of premises.

Jarek Niczyporuk and Agnes Niczyporuk v. Scott Kooima, obstruction and unlawful detention of real property.

National Native American Construction Inc. v. FP Constructors LLC, complaint.

Brooke Wood v. Katherina McCune, complaint for damages.

Rebecca Tweedy v. Storage Solutions Deer Park LLC v. complaint for damages.

Cember Dacoscos v. Lisa Schott, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gregerson, Steven D. and Brenda L.

Angell, Jenny C. and Christopher S.

Bundy-Gray, Dylan K. and Crissey, Jacqueline M.

Kallhoff, Christopher J. and Bravo-Hernandez, Serena A.

Fuentes, Valarie T. and Joel V.

Mekic, Jasmina and Smajo

Summers, Sonny A. and Wayne, Haleigh C.

McCray, Makayla R. and Davis, James

Han, Stacy and Elzey, James

Morris, MacLaine and Hailey

Kidd, Jonathan A. and Michelle

Hoang, Melissa K. and Quyen

Legal separations granted

Tafuri, Joshua B. and Mary E.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Yuriy V. Siriy, 35; $682.96 restitution, 170 days in jail with credit given for 170 days served, 25 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling, after being found guilty of second-degree vehicle prowling.

Brian C. Kent, 42; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree criminal impersonation.

Erik M. Milton, 44; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Erik W. Gondos, 49; $500 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Christopher D. Bertsch, 34; 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Trey A. Tennial, 31; 90 days in jail with credit given for 78 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Shawn M. Bench, 55; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Max T. Bailey, 36; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, protection order violation.

Nicholas J. Foss, 42; 80 days in jail with credit given for 80 days served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Joel U. Frisina, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, fourth-degree assault.

Justin M. Karle, 44; 62 days in jail with credit given for 62 days served, two counts of protection order violation.

Dean W. Pfoutz, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Timothy I. Welch, 19; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and reckless endangerment.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Brent J. Bledsoe, 32; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Lonnie R. Goin, II, 46; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, possession of a controlled substance.

Tony L. Gust, 46; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, second-degree criminal trespassing, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful camping.