A plot could have caused cellphone chaos. It’s part of a troubling trend

By N’dea Yancey-Bragg, Will Carless and Michael Lori USA Today

The discovery of a vast telecommunications network that authorities say was capable of wiping out cellular communications in the nation’s largest city is just the latest in a steady series of high-profile plots targeting critical infrastructure.

With the right amount of resources, bad actors can shut down anything from hospitals to gas pipelines, according to Kevin Butler, director of the Florida Institute for Cybersecurity Research.

“What we’re really seeing is how cyber attacks can be targeting various aspects of critical infrastructure and in very meaningful ways,” said Butler. “Even things like our water infrastructure or the electric grid.”

What happened in New York City?

Investigators found more than 300 co-located SIM servers and 100,000 SIM cards in the New York tri-state area. The Secret Service said it moved quickly to dismantle the network given its proximity to a meeting of the U.N. General Assembly.

The devices allowed for anonymous, encrypted communication, which enabled criminal organizations to operate undetected, according to Matt McCool, special agent in charge of the Secret Service field office in New York. McCool said the network could have been used to disable cellphone towers, disrupt emergency communications, and shut down the city’s cellular networks.

It’s not yet clear who is behind the plot in New York or what their intentions were, but Butler said the level of sophistication indicates the perpetrators are likely a highly organized group, like a foreign government or non-state actor.

And though attacks against telecom providers are not unusual, this kind of brute force method is almost unheard of, said Butler, a professor of computer and information science and engineering at the University of Florida. Though fraudsters sometimes amass SIM cards to execute scams, Butler said those operations typically involved “a couple thousand at most.”

“My initial reaction is this is a very large scale attack,” Butler said. “I’ve never heard of somebody putting 100,000 SIM cards together in such a coordinated way.”

Attacks target wide-range of critical infrastructure

The discovery in New York City comes just months after a high-profile attack on U.S. telecom providers that was part of a massive Chinese hacking and spying campaign. At least nine telecoms including Verizon and AT&T were believed to be targeted group of Chinese hackers in a campaign nicknamed “Salt Typhoon.” Officials suspect those behind the attack were looking to understand how the companies cooperate with authorities to track criminals.

Beefing up security in the wake of these events has become a high priority for academics, companies and the government, but Butler said the telecommunications network is so complicated it’s difficult to protect. “It’s quite a marvelous system, but there’s a lot of complexity to it, which means that there are opportunities for attack,” Butler said.

And telecommunications are not the only target. A wide range of plots have targeted other forms of critical infrastructure around the world in recent years: