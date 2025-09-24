Mariners playoff tickets on sale this week: Here’s what to know

By Tim Booth Seattle Times

Now that they’ve clinched a spot in the postseason, the rush to grab tickets for Seattle Mariners playoff games is just beginning.

The M’s will be playing playoff baseball in October for just the second time in the past 24 years. That much is clear. But it’s still to be determined exactly when those games will happen, as the M’s still can improve their spot in the standings, guaranteeing home games.

Even still, fans will have the opportunity to purchase playoff tickets for the M’s potential home games throughout the postseason as of Wednesday for season-ticket holders, and Thursday for the general public.

By the time the general public sale begins on Thursday, the M’s may have wrapped up the AL West title and at the very least ensured hosting any wild-card series games at T-Mobile Park.

The M’s magic number for clinching the No. 2 seed in the AL is two entering Wednesday’s game with Colorado, which would mean a bye and home-field advantage for the AL Division Series.

The last time the M’s made the playoffs in 2022, tickets sold out within minutes of becoming available to the public.

If the M’s end up hosting wild-card series games, those would be played this next Tuesday and Wednesday and, if necessary, Thursday. If the M’s grab the No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the AL and get a bye to the ALDS, Games 1 and 2 would be Oct. 4 and 5.

Here’s what you need to know to make sure you don’t miss out on the playoff action.

• Season-ticket holders received a presale opportunity on Wednesday to purchase wild-card series and ALDS tickets.

• Fans who sign up for Mariners Mail or 24247 text alerts before 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night received access to a presale for single-game tickets for the wild-card series and ALDS beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. Fans will be able to purchase as many as four tickets per transaction.

• All remaining single-game tickets for a potential wild-card series and ALDS go on sale to the general public at noon on Thursday.

• Tickets for games not played that were purchased through the Mariners will be automatically refunded. If you acquire tickets through a third-party seller, you must contact that party for your refund.

• Tickets will be available at mlb.com/mariners/tickets/postseason/presale.

• Tickets will only be available for purchase online. There will be no in-person ticket sales for playoff tickets.

• Contact tickethelp@mariners.com for additional questions.