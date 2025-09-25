Education Notebook: Learn about school, parks votes at Shadle town hall

Northwest Spokane residents are invited to a town hall presentation about Together Spokane at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Shadle Park High School Commons, 4327 N. Ash St.

Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard and Spokane Parks and Recreation director Garrett Jones will share information about the joint initiative to improve schools, parks and neighborhoods.

Proposed projects in Northwest Spokane include a new Madison Elementary School co-located with an indoor public recreation center, Merkel Sports Complex expansion, new indoor tennis center, and a new Meadowglen Park, among others.

Together Spokane comprises two measure on the Nov. 4 ballot: SPS bond and Spokane Parks levy.