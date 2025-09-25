Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Domanic A. J. Brumfield and Makenzie A. Bowman, both of Liberty Lake.

Robert A. Elwood Ellis and Cristina M. Cooper, both of Cheney.

Tayber M. Tomanek and Hailey A. Pennestri, both of Boise.

Gregory J. Jackson and Christy L. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon T. Reis and Madison N. Haines, both of Spokane Valley.

Taylor E. Davis and Brianne K. Sons, both of Spokane.

Gunnar M. Doughty, of Cheney, and Britney Bjork, of Spokane.

Gavin R. Staeheli and Daniell M. Olney, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph G. Kornowske and Molly K. Payne, both of Fairbanks.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Ten Talents LLC v. Rebecca L. McCullough, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Rebecca Elkins, money claimed owed.

Bradford Spencer v. Anita Zaagsma, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., Holly Shidler and Annica Shidler, complaint for damages.

William Haney, Jr. and Jennifer Haney v. Safeco Insurance Co. of America, complaint for damages.

Matthew Rees and Amy Rees v. Michael Stegeman and Stegeman Contracting LLC, complaint for breach of contract and damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Griggs, Penny A. and Wiker, Doug F.

Robbins, Steven J. and Patricia J.

Ingersoll, Keith J. and Snook, Jolene L.

Dolan, Amy J. and Christopher D.

McCarthy, Patrick J. and Heather A.

Rendon, Miranda and Charles

Abdelrahman, Omnia A. and Metwalli, Mohamed T. S.

Jones, Charles W., III and McKenna, Morgan E.

Razzano, Paige and Noah

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Blanca Benavidez, 46; one day in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Jason L. Fuller, 50; 22 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Timothy M. Lusk, 54; $15 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and order violation.

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Thomas A. Molnar, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of using illegal substances and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Michael S. Thornbrugh, 47; 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

Mike Potter, 36; 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Zachary D. Gring, 33; 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, tampering with a witness and attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Charles Hamlin, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Solicia R. Luna-Daniels, 21; seven months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree robbery.

Vincent T. Speight, 36; 63 months in prison with credit given for 222 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree domestic assault, bribing a witness and domestic stalking.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Donald R. Garrett, 57; $500 restitution, three months in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident with an injured person.

Janelle Braun, 45; three days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft.

David Medina, 29; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Izaiah G. Battles, 20; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, six months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Hayden P. Hamilton, 34; two days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Patrick H. Hawkins, 20; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Renee M. Kerr-Goldsmith, 64; $500 fine, one day in jail, reckless endangerment.

Curtis M. Ladner, 47; 60 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Richard T. Ludvik, 40; four days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Rial T. Murphy, 19; 76 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Elizabeth L. Stephens, 31; 43 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Shawn S. Struck, 55; 46 days in jail, interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Steven A. Taylor, 35; 60 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Ricardo L. Visnicker, 54; 364 days in jail, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespassing and protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Cody L. Goodknight, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Eric M. Johnson, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Heidi M. Keller, 51; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.