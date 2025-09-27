On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
Noon: NASCAR Cup: Playoff at Kansas USA
Noon: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1
Baseball, MLB
12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Mariners Root
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
Noon: Las Vegas at Indiana ABC
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Dublin NFL
10 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta CBS
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Baltimore at Kansas City CBS
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC
Hockey, NHL preseason
Noon: Washington at New Jersey NHL
5 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL
Horse racing
10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Soccer, men’s
6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham USA
7 a.m.: SPFL: Livingston at Rangers CBS Sports
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Arsenal USA
3 p.m.: USL: New Mexico United at Lexington CBS Sports
4 p.m.: U20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Mexico FS1
Soccer, women’s
5 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle at North Carolina Paramount+
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Dublin 92.5-FM
5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change