On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

Noon: NASCAR Cup: Playoff at Kansas USA

Noon: NHRA: Midwest Nationals FS1

Baseball, MLB

12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Mariners Root

Basketball, WNBA playoffs

Noon: Las Vegas at Indiana ABC

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Phoenix ESPN

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Dublin NFL

10 a.m.: Washington at Atlanta CBS

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Baltimore at Kansas City CBS

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: Ryder Cup NBC

Hockey, NHL preseason

Noon: Washington at New Jersey NHL

5 p.m.: Vancouver at Edmonton NHL

Horse racing

10 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Soccer, men’s

6 a.m.: EPL: Aston Villa at Fulham USA

7 a.m.: SPFL: Livingston at Rangers CBS Sports

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Newcastle at Arsenal USA

3 p.m.: USL: New Mexico United at Lexington CBS Sports

4 p.m.: U20 World Cup: Brazil vs. Mexico FS1

Soccer, women’s

5 p.m.: NWSL: Seattle at North Carolina Paramount+

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

12:10 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Football, NFL

6:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh in Dublin 92.5-FM

5:20 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

11 a.m.: Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change