On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
10:08 a.m.: Detroit at Cleveland ESPN
12:08 p.m.: San Diego at Chi. Cubs ABC
3:08 p.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees ESPN
6:08 p.m.: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers ESPN
Basketball, WNBA playoffs
6:30 p.m.: Indiana at Las Vegas ESPN2
Combat sports
5 p.m.: UFC Contender Series ESPN+
Hockey, NHL preseason
5 p.m.: Vegas at Colorado TNT
Soccer, men’s
Noon: Champions League: Pafos at Bayern Munich CBS Sports
4 p.m.: U20 World Cup: Chile vs. Japan FS1
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB playoffs
10:08 a.m.: Detroit at Cleveland 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:08 p.m.: Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change