Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Mark W. Mayhew and Rachel C. Blackshear, both of Cheney.

Jacob M. Vernetti and Christine E. Tenhoff, both of Spokane.

Daniel D. Gallarda and Savanna N. Clark, both of Spokane.

Patrick M. Lapointe, of Spokane, and Emma L. Ingraham, of Spokane Valley.

Ryan M. Lenhart and Bailey A. Bertram, both of Airway Heights.

Jacob D. Hackl and Peyton B. Hatcher, both of Spokane Valley.

Jordan M. Winant and Maci M. Clauson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Joseph A. B. Muhammad v. Widmyer Corporation, complaint.

Joseph A. B. Muhammad v. City of Spokane Valley, complaint for negligence and unlawful denial of services.

Deer Park Spokane LLC v. Caleb Lucht, et al., restitution of premises.

Deer Run Spokane LLC v. Brandi Long, restitution of premises.

Woodruff Heights Limited Partnership v. Jereese Willis, restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Kendra Mulroy, restitution of premises.

Martha A. Schumacher v. Todd Browning, et al., money claimed owed.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Brandon Lawson, restitution of premises.

Clocktower Apartments LLC v. Rubina Laneab, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Service of E. Wash. v. Steven Rael, restitution of premises.

Katie Ahrens v. Garrett Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Sheila Thorne v. Heath Lynn, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Dan Wright, restitution of premises.

Black Pearl Holdings LLC v. Eltina Jacob, et al., restitution of premises.

Victoria Johnson, et al. v. MultiCare Valley Hospital, et al., medical malpractice.

Gonzaga Haven LLC v. Cella Finnie, restitution of premises.

SKMC Investments 1104 W. LLC v. Paul Smith, restitution of premises.

55th Ave. Apts LLC v. Anne Simmons, et al., restitution of premises.

Mother Teresa Haven LLC v. Kara Antibas, et al., restitution of premises.

Pope Francis Haven LLC v. Chealynn Alexander, restitution of premises.

Edward Taylor v. London M. Taylor, seeking quiet title.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Larae Horn, restitution of premises.

Galena Apartments LLC v. Connie Barton, restitution of premises.

Andy Munsey v. Myeesha Merriweather, et al., restitution of premises.

Jason Wollschleger v. Sallie L. Faasala Foerstenberg, et al., restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Rawls, Apollo and Pfeiffer, Rachelle M.

Sidiqi, Atifa and Khwaja S.

Hart, Tobin Z. and Heather A.

Nichols, Jordan and Heather A.

Wetzel, Christopher L. and Marcy L.

Norwood, Adam and Mollaei, Maliha

Sinclair, Haylee E. and Samuel C.

Sir, Benjamin A. and Morgan-Williams, Megan A.

Larue, Kyler J. and Bonny M.

Norquist, Kevin E. and Michel A.

Bradasich, Christopher M. and Martha E.

Sellers, Ronald V. and Lam, Elaine L.

Bechard, Thomas D. and Rebecca L.

Buehler-Repp, Michelle L. and Repp, Michael D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony D. Hazel

Isaac K. Saitoti, 24; 147 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of second-degree rape.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kelly L. Fish, 59; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.