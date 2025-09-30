Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Scott A. Henkle and Lisa C. Parker, both of Spokane Valley.

Nicholas E. Stumph and Kaylamarie A. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Drake I. Rodriguez and Kira M. Cosgrove, both of Great Falls, Mont.

Austin T. Becker, of Airway Heights, and Megan E. Brown, of Spokane.

Timothy P. Joy and Alyssa M. Rose, both of Spokane Valley.

Aidan M. Smith and Riley A. Fettig, both of Spokane Valley.

Gabriel L. McKinney and Julieflor F. Bowen, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

William P. Isbell v. Stephanie Lafontaine, restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of E. Wash. v. Tracey Gonzales, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Charles Parks, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Justin Forder, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Alexander Dunn, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Ilia Lyons, et al., money claimed owed.

Druscilla Brumfield v. Charles Brumfield, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Scinto, Cindy D. and John P.

Gao, Xiu F. and Meleney, Darrin E.

Elber, Melissa D. and Jonas M.

Rajendra, Rajeev and Rajeev, Vaishali

Scrima, Kimberly and Phillip

Bursell, Grant and Blair, Jennifer

Scognamiglio, Mark and Melinda M.

Brown, Jennifer H. and Clinton J.

Blanton, Rosilyn A. and James A., Jr.

Patton, McKenzie J. and Bradley A.

Montgomery, Wendy K. and Susol, Jacob O.

Gnatenko, Jennifer A. and Oleg V.

Meacham, Kyndra M. and Nicholas E. M.

Nelson, Nicole R. and Leyburn, Chad A.

Gordon, Brandi M. and Franklin M.

Shukla, Rucha K. and Joshi, Chitang J.

Gabbert, Sara K. and Moore, James R.

Cervantes, Haylie and Anthony

Solem, Paityn S. and Morgan, Jordyn P. R.

Erickson, Calvin and Flores, Christine

Allen, Margo and Carter

Legal separations granted

Gillespie, Sean M. and Brandi M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Donavan J. Booker, 37; four months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Johnathon J. Barnett, 48; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, reckless driving.

Deegan E. Best, 23; two days in jail, reckless driving.

Stormy R. Brenard, 36; 42 days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Casey E. Dalager, 29; 21 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas R. Fagerland, 29; 12 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Codie R. Frisque, 33; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Donald M. Lindquist, 36; 45 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Melissa D. Piapot, 50; seven days in jail, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Mason W. Smith, 31; $802 fine, reckless driving.

Jonathan M, Thomas, 48; 20 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Lonnie L. Young, 33; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Aaron M. Berceir, 32; 180 days in jail with credit given for 25 days served, 12 months of probation, trip permit violation and two counts of first-degree driving with a suspended license.