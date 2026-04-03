This day in history: Havermale Junior High School student was missing. Fashion parade endangered by snow

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Nanette Marie Martin, 13, disappeared while delivering The Spokesman-Review on her paper route, and searchers were combing her northside neighborhood.

Martin, a student at Havermale Junior High School, delivered about six papers but the remaining 100 papers were undelivered. Her parents called police about 8 a.m. when she failed to return to her home on West Spofford.

Nanette Marie Martin, 13, disappeared while delivering her The Spokesman-Review, and searchers were combing her northside neighborhood, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on April 3, 1926. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Police said they had no reason to believe she was a runaway.

From 1926: A white Christmas was common in Spokane, but in 1926, the city was preparing for a rare phenomenon: a white Easter.

“About three-quarters of an inch of snow is on the ground in the outlying parts of the city and in the country, and it is not melting,” said meteorologist E.M. Keyser on the afternoon before Easter.

The Spokane Chronicle noted that Spokane’s Easter “fashion parade” was in jeopardy.

“If there is any true companionship in misery, however, it may be of satisfaction to know that Walla Walla is getting it just nine times as hard as Spokane,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1776: Harvard College votes to award George Washington an honorary Doctor of Laws degree.

1860: The Pony Express begins with mail delivered by horse and rider relay teams between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California.

1882: American outlaw Jesse James is shot in the back of the head and killed by fellow gang member Robert Ford at his home in St. Joseph, Missouri.

1953: American magazine “TV Guide” publishes its first issue.