Seeing double: Design tricks for a shared bedroom

A long childrenâ€™s bedroom is maximized by the placement of twin beds opposite each other. (Handout/TNS) (Handout)

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Designing a shared bedroom can be a challenge and an opportunity. A popular choice and need for families, shared rooms can poise different challenges especially as it relates to configuration and furniture placement.

Twin beds are often the go-to choice for flexibility, but those with larger rooms, may opt for full beds, which still provide flexibility, spaciousness and symmetry. To create a thoughtful, cohesive look, proper furniture placement can transform a complex or confined space into one that is balanced and elevated.

Here are five top design tips for maximizing and elevating a shared space.

Consider placing a desk between two identical beds. A desk centered between two beds can help create a focal point.

Match it. Identical design elements such as furniture, artwork, mirrors, bedding, and pillows and throws can help create a cohesive and appealing look.

In a narrow room, place beds on opposite walls. Positioning beds across from one another helps create open floor space.

Use an oversized rug to visually connect both beds in a furniture layout. Rugs that are too small will make a room feel “shrunken” and small, while larger rugs will help a room feel more unified, open and spacious.

Use vertical elements. From architectural elements such as molding or wall paneling to wallpaper and even decorative paint, vertical elements can help make a ceiling feel taller and a space feel more generous.