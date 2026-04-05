UCLA clobbers South Carolina for first NCAA national title in program history

By Cameron Teague Robinson The Athletic

PHOENIX – With gold confetti falling from the rafters, Lauren Betts couldn’t hold back the tears.

A magical run by UCLA ended in dominating fashion when Betts and the Bruins defeated South Carolina 79-51. It capped the best season in UCLA women’s basketball program history and gave coach Cori Close her first national championship.

It wasn’t a massive surprise that the Bruins were in this position. UCLA was the most talented team in the country and came into the NCAA Tournament as the second No. 1 seed. It has five players with potential to be first-round picks in this month’s WNBA draft. Still, South Carolina was the 3.5-point favorite coming into the championship.

The Bruins, though, dominated the title game from the beginning, never letting South Carolina breathe. UCLA was led by Gabriela Jaquez’s 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Betts had 14 points and 11 rebounds. But it wasn’t one player who carried this balanced Bruins team that lost just once all season. All five starters scored in double figures behind a strong game plan by Close and a group that fought through early injury adversity to keep control.

Former Washington State star Charlisse Leger-Walker contributed 10 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Bruins, completing her six-year collegiate career with a title, after missing all of last season with a knee injury. She becomes the second Cougars transfer to win in consecutive years, after former men’s standout Rueben Chinyelu cut down the nets with Florida last season.

The Bruins jumped out to a 14-3 lead five minutes into the game and did so by baiting South Carolina’s post players into jump shots. South Carolina center Madina Okot made 1 of 5 shots in the first quarter, and the Gamecocks’ leading scorer, Joyce Edwards, missed all three attempts.

“I thought the first quarter, first half, we had a lot of people taking shots that aren’t normal for us,” South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. “So we didn’t do a good job of getting the people that probably was supposed to get some better looks the ball.”

That, mixed with UCLA’s guard pressure, kept South Carolina out of rhythm early, even when Betts went to the bench with two minutes left in the first quarter. Betts, UCLA’s 6-foot-7 All-American center, was struggling with her breathing on the bench and being treated by trainers.

She re-entered the game early in the second quarter, but the Gamecocks didn’t make a dent in the score with Betts on the bench. Instead, UCLA extended its lead to 12 points, going on a 10-4 run with its most impactful defender and post presence sidelined.

Betts returned to the game two minutes into the second quarter, and the Bruins crushed South Carolina from there. UCLA outscored the Gamecocks 58-41 in the final three quarters and never gave South Carolina any hope. The Gamecocks were led by 14 points from Tessa Johnson, while Agot Makeer chipped in 11 points off the bench.

For Staley, the loss marked her second straight in the championship game. The Gamecocks lost 82-59 last year to UConn, and this year’s loss was even worse, the third-largest margin of defeat in women’s championship game history.

“Obviously, we got smacked today,” Staley said. “We got to figure out how we smack back and put ourselves in the position where we’re hoisting the trophy at the end of the day.”

For UCLA, this was a dream realized. The Bruins have been knocking on the door since they reached the Sweet 16 four years ago. Four years later, Close has not only won her first championship but also established herself as one of the premier program builders in the country.

Last season, UCLA left the Final Four in tears after its 85-51 semifinal loss to UConn. On Sunday, it did again, but this time the tears came as they danced at midcourt, as champions, the first ones in program history and the first Big Ten champions since Purdue won in 1999.