Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shannon N. Dapper and Piper K. Leary, both of Spokane.

Darrell J. Williamson and Kristi K. Bowen, both of Liberty Lake.

Ryan A. Moore and Rachel M. Hansen, both of Spokane.

McCoy R. Spink and Kailyn M. Choi, both of Spokane.

Soren M. Weise and Felicia M. Tuck, both of Spokane.

Joseph N. St. Clair and Riya Tomar, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard W. Wallace and Debra M. Anderson, both of Spokane.

Jayce F. Stephenson and Haley K. Carlile, both of Spokane Valley.

John Philippo and Ramenda Boas, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Gerald Weller v. Paul Anderson, complaint for damages.

Michelle Bennett v. Seth Moore and Merchants Bonding Co., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Howard, Jennifer A. and Wieland, Heidi E.

Decker, Carmel and Thomas D.

Settlemier, Gina M. and Lee, Leonard M.

Johnson, Ryan M. and Carrie L.

Kapon, Cortney R. and Kailey J.

Orvis, Sarah and David

Greenehill, Savannah and Nicholas

Miller, Megan and Haegelin, Justin

Norisada, John M. and Joanne M.

McElfish, Dana M. and Daniel M.

Allen, Michael H. and Shawna M.

Ford, Kathy R. and Flores, Aaron S.

Brown, Tommy J., Jr. and Cerio-Brown, Chellsy A.

Hinnenkamp, Eric C. and Jenny M.

Clark, Brian A. and Acevedo-Clark, Kristina S.

Brown, Rose C. and Landkammer, Mark P.

Sizemore, David J. and Katheryn J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Alyssa M. Bradburn, 33; $4,556.20 restitution, 340 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree murder.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Michael J. Bosch, 63; 30 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Holly L. Davidson, Spangle; debts of $125,540.

Morgan A. Zarowny-Bean, Liberty Lake; debts of $669,273.

Nicholas A. Martin, Spokane; debts not listed.

Carletta M. Edwards, Spokane; debts of $34,774.

Jordyn Garcia, Spokane; debts of $58,064.

Jeffrey J. Mitchell, Spokane; debts of $46,753.

Flamas, LLC, Pullman; debts of $1,035,867.

Bobby G. Roberson, Jr., Colbert; debts of $157,239.

Orin H. Ford, Pullman; debts of $562,600.

Patricia J. Cleveland, Spokane; debts of $24,583.

Andrey V. Bondarev, Cheney; debts not listed.

Shawn D. Adams, Addy; debts of $58,620.

Krystle E. Everett, Veradale; debts of $122,813.

Anna Charlton, Spokane; debts of $3,514.

Jacqueline J. Reed, Spokane Valley; debts of $49,907.

Christopher C. and Ashlee N. Herr, Moses Lake; debts of $475,185.

Marilyn V. Hamlet, Valley; debts of $45,830.

Ronald M. and Marcie R. Kathary, Spokane; debts not listed.

Christopher A. Vickery, Moses Lake; debts of $389,841.

Nicholas J. Castrolang and Amanda R. Hunt, Spokane; debts of $501,981.

Zachary and Andrea Baysinger, Moses Lake; debts of $164,256.

Noble S. A. Richards Ziebart, Moses Lake; debts of $241,714.

Nina M. Ziebart, Moses Lake; debts of $228,227.

Kimberley L. Wallace, Moses Lake; debts of $295,732.

Blake and Amanda Howell, Spokane Valley; debts of $355,857.

Wage-earner petitions

Chaz W. Grady, Spokane; debts not listed.

Gregory B. Byers, Spokane; debts not listed.

Alejandro Martinez, Warden; debts of $263,520.

Juan M. and Adelynn Rodriguez, Othello; debts of $21,722.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Robert D. Bradshaw, 28; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, protection order violation.

Rafael De Le Dimas, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, protection order violation.

David A. Gouge, 61; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, protection order violation.

Jason E. Allen, 37; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Edgar B. Arevalo, 27; 12 months of probation, reckless driving.

Hunter Dozier, 36; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft, third-degree malicious mischief and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Dawn M. Moores, 47; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Rodger R. Tracy, 65; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.