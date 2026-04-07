This day in history: A disturbing pattern began to emerge after the killing of another young girl in Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokesman-Review noted in a front page story that the slaying of Nanette Marie Martin, 13, fit the pattern of several unsolved homicides that continued to haunt Spokane.

In 1959, Candy Rogers, 9, disappeared while selling Camp Fire mints. Her body was found in the general area where a detective found Nanette.

The bodies of three Spokane women, ranging in age from 31 to 48, had also been found north and west of Spokane. In 1974, a Ferris High School student, 17, failed to return home from school and had not been heard from since.

All of these cases remained unsolved.

From 1926: The celebration over the start of the Pasco-Elko, Nevada, air mail connection was cut short with the fear that one of the pilots, Franklin Rose, had “met with a serious accident in making a forced landing in the badlands of northern Nevada.”

Searchers were “scouring the desert” on horseback. The search was hampered by the fact that the “roads in this section are almost impassable.”

Rose had left Elko “to deliver mail to Boise over the Elko-Boise-Pasco air mail route.” He notified the Elko field that he was making a forced landing at a place called Deep Creek, but that he “had made repairs and would start again for Boise.”

His fellow pilots feared that he had been forced to make a second landing, but they expressed optimism that he was either stranded safely on the ground, or was back in the air on the way to Boise.