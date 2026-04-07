Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lee R. McNutt and Robyn C. Jasinski, both of Spokane.

Freddie B. Cain and Lisa J. Cain, both of Spokane.

Verne J. Griffis and Chelsea M. Snow, both of Spokane.

Ghirmay Yosief, of Spokane Valley, and Asmeret Z. Beraki, of Spokane.

Ryan T. McCarthy and Emily A. M. Sharpe, both of Spokane.

Amarachukwu S. Nwoke, of Spokane, and Susan W. Kamau, of Colbert.

Joseph L. Pauley, of Spokane Valley, and Dawn E. Warren, of Pullman.

Zachary T. Skalstad and Erin C. Ford, both of Spokane Valley.

Xavier L. Barinaga, of Spokane, and Karina P. Fedorov, of Trout Creek, Mont.

Zachary J. May and Amanda D. Peterson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jackson J. Naresh, of Colbert, and Grace M. Lewis, of Spokane.

Siddharth Jumar, of Duluth, Ga., and Heidi E. Anderson, of Spokane.

Jamie F. Najera Hernandez and Ruth Y. Ramirez Najera, both of Spokane.

Ryan W. Burgess, of Spokane Valley, and Rachel A. Censha Bender, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

Marriage dissolutions granted

Blake, Jennifer L. and Tony J.

Foote, Laura K. and Derek R.

Buffum, Chelsea N. and Young, Erik W.

Andrews, Liv L. and Charles T.

Oswald, Annallese R. and Iuotto, Preston S.

Wildermuth, Ashley L. and Brennan D.

Flores, Faith A. and Price, Andrew W.

Szolga, Kathryn and Dyllan

Leoto, Bethany A. and Alt, Paul C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Austin A. Wicke, 28; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Raymond B. Tiffany, 30; $15 restitution, 165 days in jail with credit given for 165 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault, tampering with a witness and order violation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and order violation.

Matthew A. Plummer, 41; $923.54 restitution, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to vehicular assault while intoxicated.

Tylar A. Newman-Frisby, 28; 37 months in prison, 37 months of probation, after pleading guilty to three counts of second-degree organized retail theft and first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Jacob P. Shields, 40; 168 days in jail with credit given for 168 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Clifford A. Grout, Jr., 37; $15 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to order violation.

Derrick T. Ekum, 27; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault and second-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Dantae J. Billings, 28; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree negligent driving and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Larry L. Brake, 77; 140 months to life in prison, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child rape.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Aiyana R. Friedlander, also known as Alyana R. Marquez, 43; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to second-degree organized retail theft.

Robert E. Ackaret, 47; $700 restitution, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. Sullivan

Thomas M. Cruz, 67; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Melissa R. Davis Lenocker, 30; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree theft.

Kelsey M. Delong, 39; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nathan L. Loveland, 37; 59 days in jail, use of a counterfeit substance in public and third-degree theft.

Ashton B. Lund, 32; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Jeremy T. McSpadden, 53; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew B. O’Neil, 48; 27 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstructing access to public property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Zachary S. Rose, 34; three days in jail converted to three days of work crew, third-degree theft.

Anthony A. Smith, 33; 24 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant.

Jason H. St. Marks, 36; three days in jail converted to one day of work crew, possession of a controlled substance.

Tommy L. Walker, 40; 20 days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant and possession of a counterfeit substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Anthony M. Douglas, 33; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, disorderly conduct.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Vianna J. McElroy, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, protection order violation.