Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Cameron M. T. Young and Kaylee A. Chapin, both of Cheney.

Cody L. C. Johnston and Amanda R. Talarico, both of Kalispell.

John K. Schauer and Katherine E. Cotton, both of Spokane Valley.

Mekhi R. Tasby and Justice-Monique R. Walton, both of Spokane.

Thapelo Kegakilwe and Rejoice G. Neal, both of Spokane Valley.

Jack A. MacDonald, of Kirkland, and Olivia R. Roth, of Mead.

Andrey Tirzili, of Spokane, and Angela P. Cherkashina, of Newman Lake.

Lee Motellang and Kololina J. Aikau, both of Spokane.

Jesse S. J. Boyer and Joann N. T. Shipcott, both of Spokane.

Vincent C. Ceparano and Kelli L. Teale, both of Spokane.

Fahem U. Islam and Shannon M. Collins, both of Spokane.

Calvin C. Erickson and Stephanie D. O’Neel, both of Spokane.

Noah R. Anderson, of Deer Park, and Sandrina C. Smoldt, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Redeemed 6 LLC v. Dimitrios Simms, restitution of premises.

Sandra J. Baker v. Lawrence Sletten, restitution of premises.

Farr DECEHCC Investments LLC v. Alex Vega, et al., restitution of premises.

Adirondack Lodge LLC v. Rhiannon Troupin, restitution of premises.

ICP Spokane I LLC v. Shane Hutcherson, et al., restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Akeakamai Arquero, restitution of premises.

WWDD II LLC v. Casey Record, restitution of premises.

Sunshine Village Apartments LLC v. Keola Vargas, restitution of premises.

Rosewood Club Associates LLC v. Sydney C. Baker, restitution of premises.

Broadwing LLC v. Margaux Larson, restitution of premises.

AJC Management LLC v. Ronald S. Greene, et al., restitution of premises.

Steve Nickeson v. Scott Waga, restitution of premises.

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Alisia Thursby, restitution of premises.

Cecelia Ott v. Michelle Ginter, complaint for damages.

Braden Prior v. Ronan Cafferty, complaint for damages.

Tanya L. Alexander v. Shelly L. Marsh, complaint.

ARF Financial LLC v. Smith and Son Hospitality LLC and Matthew F. Smith, complaint for monies due.

Cathreen Adams v. Joseph Blanchette, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jones, Deanna and William

Gallagher, Kara B. and Michael M.

Lanier, Jamie R. and Christopher J.

Jeffreys, Gina K. and Forsyth, Ian J.

Hogan, Karen A. and John M.

Hegel, Stephanie J. and Dustin T.

Vrincean, Ion I. and Oxana

Sajovic, Jacquelyn and Mark

MacDonald, Paul and Kathryn

McArthur, Tanishia M. J. and Nicholas B.

Denny, Kalliyah R. and Skinfill, Braden D.

Salo, Renn M. and Jeffrey M.

Rivera, Juan G. and Riley T. S.

Croson, Kyle K. and Ryan, Dominique M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Julie M. McKay

Daniel W. Inwood, 45; 31 days in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Walter M. Merritt, 42; 23 days in jail, after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of explosives.

Robert J. Guerin, 41; $695 restitution, 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

David R. Binger, 43; $815 restitution, two days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Richard S. Abbott, 44; 60 days in jail converted to 48 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Richard A. Brown, 61; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Katherine M. Collins, 42; 63 days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Robert D. Hautala, 55; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, nine months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Mathew T. Morris, 36; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Sydney M. Kelly, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Jammy Lang, 29; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Jonah M. Leister, 19; 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Matthew G. Mosier, 29; 15 days in jail reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Vasiliy Blagikh, 40; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Katsiaryna O. Avdeyenko, 35; 18 days in jail with credit given for 18 days served, two counts of third-degree theft.

Yevgeniy V. Altukhov, 42; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Michael R. Beckman, 39; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Tyler J. Campbell, 43; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.

Shawna M. Castel, 41; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Elijah G. Richardson, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Valentina Spremo, 25; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brianna R. Zaborski, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Dawson A. Zeik, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael D. Seefeldt, 59; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jorge S. Villanueva, 20; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.