Eligible men will soon be automatically registered for military draft

By Melina Khan USA TODAY

Eligible men will be automatically registered into the U.S. military draft pool by December in an effort to streamline the existing self-registration process, according to the agency that oversees the system.

On March 30, the Selective Service System – the federal agency which oversees the database of men eligible for service in the event of a military draft – submitted a ​proposed rule for automatic registration to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to its website.

The new automatic registration process was approved by Congress under the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2026, which President Donald Trump signed ⁠into law in December 2025.

According to SSS website, the agency will implement the switch to automatic registration by December, creating a “streamlined registration process and corresponding workforce ‌realignment.”

Here’s what to know about the new military draft registration process.

What ​to know about selective service’s switch to automatic registration

Most male U.S. citizens ages 18-25 are required to register with SSS, though there has not been an active military draft since 1973, according to the agency’s website.

Now, the agency is moving to an automatic registration process, rather than requiring eligible men to sign up manually.

The amendment to ⁠the Military Selective Service Act implementing automatic registration is set to take effect ‌one year after the NDAA was enacted ‌into law, according to the bill text.

On March 30, SSS formally submitted automatic registration as proposed rule to OIRA, which will now review and finalize the regulatory action.

According to the SSS ⁠website, the change “transfers responsibility for registration from individual men to SSS through integration with federal data sources.”

How does the draft registration currently work?

Currently, eligible male U.S. citizens ages 18-25 are required to register through the Selective ‌Service System online.

To fill out the form, men ‌are required to provide their full name, home address, date of birth and Social Security number.

Men who are serving in the military on full-time active duty continuously from ages 18 through 26 do not have to register for ⁠the draft. Also, those who are hospitalized or incarcerated for the entire period from ages ​18-25 are exempt.

The Military Selective Service Act ⁠only requires ​draft registration for men. Women can enlist in active duty combat in order to serve.

Will there be a military draft?

The war and current ceasefire in Iran has sparked renewed questions about whether the U.S. will enact a military draft.

In a March 8 interview on Fox News, White House Press Secretary Karoline ⁠Leavitt said bringing back the draft is “not part of the current plan right now,” but she added that Trump “keeps his options on the table.”

Returning to an active draft would require Congress to amend the Military Selective Service Act, according to SSS.

In the event ⁠of a military draft, not all men registered with SSS would be called to report for duty. The agency would randomly draw from a lottery of birthdays and numbers to establish the order that individuals would be inducted.

When was the last time the draft was used?

There has not been an active military ⁠draft since 1973, according to SSS.

Between 1948 and ‌1973, the military draft system was actively used to enlist men to fill ​vacancies during both ‌peacetime and periods of conflict.

In July 1980, then-President Jimmy Carter reinstated registration for the military draft under Presidential ​Proclamation 4771.