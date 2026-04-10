Kamala Harris says she ‘might’ run for president in 2028

By Zac Anderson USA TODAY

Former Vice President Kamala Harris said she may take another shot at the presidency after losing the 2024 race to President Donald Trump.

“Listen – I might, I might,” Harris said when asked April 10 during an event in New York City if she is considering ​running for president in 2028. “I’m thinking about it. I’m thinking about it.”

Harris made the comments in a discussion with the Rev. Al Sharpton at the National Action Network Convention, where ⁠a number of prominent Democrats who are viewed as potential 2028 contenders are speaking.

Harris pointed to her experience as ‌vice president as she looked ahead to a potential ​presidential run, saying she spent many hours in the Oval Office and the White House Situation Room and knows “what the job is, and I know what it requires.”

“The one thing I’m really clear about also is the status quo is not working and ⁠hasn’t been working for a lot of people for a ‌long time,” she added.

Earlier in ‌her remarks, the crowd broke into a chant of “Run again! Run again!” when Harris mentioned elections.

A former California attorney general and U.S. senator from ⁠the state, Harris first ran for president during the 2020 cycle but her campaign failed to gain traction and she dropped out during the Democratic primary before ‌any votes were cast. She then ‌endorsed Joe Biden, who chose her as his running mate.

Harris spent four years as vice president and emerged as the Democratic presidential candidate in 2024 when Biden dropped out ⁠of the contest. Trump defeated her handily, carrying every swing state ​and the popular vote.

Biden’s late exit ⁠from ​the race gave Harris just 107 days to campaign. After losing, she retreated to write a campaign memoir titled “107 Days” and then embarked on a 15-city book tour.

Meanwhile, the 2028 Democratic presidential primary has been slowly taking shape as ⁠various potential candidates test the waters. Sharpton’s National Action Network Convention is thrusting the emerging race out into the open. In addition to Harris, other potential 2028 contenders such as former Transportation ⁠Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also are speaking to the civil rights group.

Harris shared her thoughts on leadership with Sharpton.

“The American people have a right to expect that ⁠anyone who wants to run for ‌office and be a leader that it can’t be about ​themselves, and what ‌they want for themselves, it’s got to be about the American people,” Harris ​told Sharpton, adding that’s how she’s thinking about a potential presidential campaign.

“I’ll keep you posted!” she added.