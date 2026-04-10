Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Vladislav A. Mazhnikov and Mariana J. Crouse, both of Spokane.

Joseph R. M. Dreiszus and Cassia D. Elmblad, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas R. Demaagd and Mileena G. Dallara, both of Post Falls.

Torboh O. Waleh and Salleewoud J. Moore, both of Airway Heights.

Richard A. Briley and Heather L. Hubler, both of Spokane.

Cory J. Davis and Alexis N. Lien, both of Spokane Valley.

Trevonne D. Garry, of Spokane Valley, and Melissa K. Castillo, of West Richland, Wash.

Andrew H. Caster and Cynthia E. Gyure, both of Spokane.

Dylan M. Hinger and Rachel M. Bibby, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michaels Management Affordable LLC v. Saria Sappho, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Wash. v. Brett Reynolds, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Adam Carver, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Jillian Closson, money claimed owed.

Capital one NA v. Sherry L. Morgan, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Amy E. Klante, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Julie A. Summerhill, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jeremy J. Godding, money claimed owed.

Pat Dickman v. JD Consulting LLC, Joel R. Denenny, Gary Ray and Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co., complaint.

Randall Pickett v. Dane Dubois and Sure Green Lawn and Tree Service Inc., complaint for personal injuries.

Erik Solberg and Megan Solberg v. River Park Estates Property Owners Association, complaint.

Sarah Elmore and Levi Hodges v. David Johnson, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Wich, Jane K. and John A.

Johansen, Kari M. and Brian C.

McFarlain, Melisa C. and John W.

Connell, Nathan T. and Mallory

Acosta, Tiffany L. and Price, Timothy R.

Hickson, Korey J. and Jenna E.

Smith, Veronica and William

Sewell, Jaslyn and Lopez, Jimmy D.

Moody, Amanda K. A. and Robert W.

Pitman, Raelyn R. and Jayson J.

Espino, Angelique M. and Morena, Kevin

Titsworth, Kimberly A. and Lester D.

Hughes, Alicia J. and Christopher D.

Brown, Betty P. and Kevin A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Zachary S. Kennedy, also known as Zack S. Kennedy, 35; 24 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to manufacturing a controlled substance, two counts of delivering a controlled substance and hazardous substance violation.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Junior Vasquez Amaya, also known as Junior Amaya Vasquez, 29; $1,078 restitution, 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Robert S. Rehfeldt, 42; $15 restitution, 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty to order violation and criminal mischief.

Michael A. Thompson, 39; 33 days in jail with credit given for 33 days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Christi L. Bailey, Spokane; debts of $133,357.

Reba R. Parkinson, Liberty Lake; debts of $57,439.

Michael S. and Tara R. Snider, Spokane; debts of $410,171.

Christina Whitmore, Spokane; debts not listed.

Brittany N. Wolf, Mead; debts of $175,094.

Chelsey N. Buffum, Spokane; debts of $120,011.

Esperansa N. Vasquez, Spokane; debts of $411,837.

Heather E. Miller, Spokane; debts of $119,423.

Shuree and Daniel Clay, Colbert; debts of $480,974.

Juli A. S. McArthur, Spokane; debts of $516,530.

David M. Dove, Greenacres; debts of $446,899.

Wage-earner petitions

Wesley C. and Susan K. Crosby, Spokane; debts not listed.

Jennifer L. O’Bright, Spokane; debts of $287,465.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Autumn L. Jackson, 41; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Jeremiah M. Nyangau, 29; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.