Britney Spears checks into rehab after DUI arrest

By KiMi Robinson USA Today USA Today

Britney Spears has entered rehab following her arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The 44-year-old pop star “has voluntarily checked herself into a treatment facility,” a representative for Spears confirmed to USA Today on Sunday.

The news was first reported by the Celebrity Intelligence newsletter.

The move comes a month after she was arrested March 4 outside of Los Angeles County. A California Highway Patrol spokesperson told USA Today on March 6 that Spears was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, as she allegedly showed “signs of impairment and submitted to a series of field sobriety tests.”

Spears was driving a black BMW 430i “erratically” at high speeds on the highway in Ventura County, according to the CHP. She is due for a court appearance on May 4.

In a March 6 statement to USA Today, Spears’ rep said the arrest was an “unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable.”

“Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life,” the rep said. The singer has a court hearing in the case scheduled for May 4.

“Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time,” Spears’ spokesperson added. “Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well-being.”

Spears shares two children with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19.

Contributing: Edward Segarra ⁠and Taijuan Moorman

If you or someone you know needs help battling a substance abuse addiction, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

This article originally appeared on USA Today

Reporting by KiMi Robinson, USA Today

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