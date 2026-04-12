Gonzaga great Courtney Vandersloot returns to Sky on new two-year deal

From staff reports

Gonzaga legend Courtney Vandersloot is returning to the Chicago Sky, the WNBA franchise announced Sunday.

Vandersloot signed a two-year, $1.5 million deal, according to ESPN. The veteran guard and longtime Sky standout appeared in seven games for the team last season before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in June.

“I truly believe the Sky are building something special, which made it a no-brainer to sign back,” Vandersloot said in a statement. “Finishing last season with an injury was disappointing, but I’m eager to be back on the court.”

Vandersloot, 37, was drafted by the Sky in 2011 after a decorated GU career that included three West Coast Conference Player of the Year awards. She played her first 12 WNBA seasons with the Sky, earning four All-Star nods and helping the team win the 2021 WNBA championship. She then spent two years with the New York Liberty, winning another league title in 2024 before returning to Chicago.

The 5-foot-8 Vandersloot became the Sky’s all-time leading scorer (3,745 points) last year. She also holds franchise records for assists (2,423) and steals (468). Vandersloot ranks second in WNBA history with 2,886 career assists, behind Sue Bird’s 3,234.

A five-time All-Star, Vandersloot was named to the All-WNBA first team in 2019 and 2020. The WNBA great is also one of the most celebrated Zags athletes of all time. She is the only GU women’s basketball player whose jersey number (21) hangs in the rafters at McCarthey Athletic Center.

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